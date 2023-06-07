Community Calendar: June 8-15
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, June 8
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Pub Quiz Event
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Friday, June 9
Music on Main Summer Concert Series with Listening Party
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Free summer outdoor concerts every other Friday. This duo out of Milwaukee presents a brand of Northern folk-rock that is driven by the light hearted story telling of singer-songwriter Weston Mueller and fueled by multi-instrumentalist Jacob Wood.
The Cuz Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for an outdoor concert with The Cuz.
Saturday, June 10
Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
7-11:30 a.m. at Kahl Family Farm, 8385 County Hwy A
Join for Dane County’s annual Breakfast on the Farm! More information is available online at danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm.
Summer Reading Kick-Off
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Celebrate the beginning of summer at this all-age event! Activities will include music, cotton candy, giraffe bounce house, face painting, scavenger hunt and crafts. No registration required.
Verona Public Library Celebrates World Wide Knit in Public Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Sow’s Ear-Cafe & Yarn Shop, 125 S. Main St.
June 10 is officially World Wide Knit in Public Day and the community is invited to join the Verona Public Library at this special event hosted by The Sow’s Ear to celebrate knitters and fiber artists. Bring projects, gears, etc. to The Sow’s Ear where a table will be reserved to hang out and knit with fellow crafters throughout the day. For more information, visit knitandsip.com.
Drag Queen Bingo
12-2 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
All proceeds support Arvss Animal Rescue & Veterinary Support Services. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Railhopper Live
4-7 p.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Rd.
Railhopper is a honky tonk/tock power trio based out of Madison.
Driftless Ramblers Live
8-11 p.m. at 5th Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Join for traditional country, red dirt, ‘90s and classic rock.
Sunday, June 11
Czar’s Promise 5th Anniversary Celebration
12-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for a fun celebration of five years! VCA-Veterinary Emergency Service & Veterinary Specialty Center, Blankets by Jeff and Dog Grin Photography will be at the event, along with raffles, food, beverages and live music. Dogs are invited too!
Monday, June 12
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Red Cross Blood Donations
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Donate blood with the American Red Cross!
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Crafternoon: Puzzle Piece Art
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop in and get creative with different art projects each week. For ages 4-10, no registration required.
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the senior center with questions at 608-845-7471.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, June 13
Music & Movement Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us for singing, dancing, instruments and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. For ages 1-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Minecraft Club
3-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session! For ages 6-11, registration required.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week as supplies last. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
The quiz is $1 per player and prizes are available for first and second place winners, along with for having the best team name.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, June 14
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The group will meet to discuss “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub at the Verona Senior Center. Copies are available in regular and large print, as well as audio and e-book format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Everyone is welcome, call the senior center at 608-845-7471 to register.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Coffee Co., 150 W. End Circle
The networking lunch is a monthly opportunity to connect with other professionals in Verona and the Dane County region. Guests will be briefed on relevant chamber news, new members and upcoming events. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Tween Craft: Donuts and Painting
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Paint donuts while eating donuts! Learn some basic painting techniques and enjoy a sweet treat. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Teen Craft: Donuts & Painting
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Paint and eat donuts. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Thursday, June 15
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Pokémon Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Happy Hour
5-7 p.m. at Seven Acre Dairy Co., 6858 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join at Seven Acres Dairy for a demonstration on how to make one of their famous signature drinks in their gorgeous bar area just off the patio overlooking the Sugar River. Cash bar only, appetizers provided.
Recurring Events
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
The farmers market has been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. It started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.