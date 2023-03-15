Community Calendar: March 16 to March 26
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Sensory Story Time: 9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Coffee and Chocolate Pairing (GF/Vegan): 10-11 a.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1. Cost is $20 per person.
Basics of Cartooning - An Introduction with Dick Jensen: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Bring two sharpened pencils and several sheets of paper.
Child Development Story Time: Rainbows: 10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Activities geared towards ages 2-5, but all ages welcome. Registration required.
Knitting Group: 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. All are welcome, please bring your own supplies.
Epic Tour: 3-5 p.m. at Epic, 1979 Milky Way. Meeting location to be determined. Happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at Pasqual’s Cantina, 100 Cross Country Rd. Registration required, presented by Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
K-12 Gallery Artist Reception: 5-7 p.m. at Verona Area High School Gallery, 234 Wildcat Way.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Music & Movement Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 1-5, registration required.
Riley Tavern St. Patrick’s Day Party: 11 a.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Rd.
St. Patty’s Birthday & Anniversary Lunch with Scott and Jeana: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Registration required, $7 per person and $5 for individuals with birthdays or anniversaries during Jan., Feb. or March. Corned beef with all the fixings for $18 while supplies last.
Verona American Legion Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 207 Legion St. Cost is $15 per meal, no reservations or carry out pre-orders accepted.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Community Meal & Free Vaccine Clinic: 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave. For everyone 6 months or older, no appointment, insurance or ID required. Community lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Listening Session with Senator Hesselbein & Representative Bare: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
HIIT and HOPS: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. Geared to older youth and adults.
Grown-Ups Night Out: Spring Break Game Night: 8-11 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Drive, Suite 100. Reservations available, walk-ins accepted.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Julie O’Roper’s Meat & Cheese Raffle: 12-6 p.m. at Lake Louie Brewing, 1079 American Way.
“Memories of a Small-Town Railroad Depot Agent” with Don Mahoney: 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Flesh and Blood Outsiders Pre-Release: 2-5:30 p.m. at Valhalla Hobby Verona, 535 Half Mile Road, Suite 5B. Supplies available for up to 16 players, advanced registration available.
Nothing to Hide – Responses to Mental Illness: 6:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
Open Art: 10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 4-10, no registration required.
Game of the Month – Telestrations: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Virtual Meditation with Robert McGrath: 10:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Nutrition Made Clear with Professor Roberta H. Anding: 2-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 5-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Free clinic provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County, no appointments, ID or insurance necessary. For everyone 6 months and older, children need a parent or guardian present.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner: 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom, registration required.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
AARP Tax Appointments: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Sign up online at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk/ or call 608-845-7471 to make an appointment. In-take forms and instructions must be filled out prior to appointment.
Content Coffehouse: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave. Bring a laptop and chargers if needed, registration required.
Library Yarns: 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
D&D Basics for Tweens: 2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 8-11, registration required.
D&D Basics for Teens: 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate: 6-8 p.m. on Zoom, registration required.
Town of Verona Sustainability Forum: 7-9 p.m. at the Town of Verona Community Room, 7669 County Hwy PD.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Free Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department: 9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Appointments are first come, first serve.
AARP Safe Driving Class: 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Cost is $20 for AARP Members, $25 for non-members. Please bring your AARP card and pay instructor the day of class.
Club 108: 10-11:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Designed for individuals with early memory loss.
Teen Escape Room (Group 1): 3-3:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Wednesday Pizza and Pitcher Deal: 3-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. Three-topping large pizza and pitcher of beer for $22.
Teen Escape Room (Group 2): 4-4:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Library Yarns Craft Group: 4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Plant Exchange: 6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1. Bring in cuttings, propagations or whole plants to exhange with others. All plants must be pest free and in containers that you are willing to give away. Keep propagations and cuttings in water, wet paper towels or any other method to keep them viable.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
History of the UW Marching Band with Mike Leckrone: 11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Afternoon of Games: 1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Please RSVP.
Tween Craft: Frankentoys: 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Boulder Brewpub: 6-7 p.m. at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Ln. Join to discuss “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang, books available at service desk of Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For adults, no registration required.
Slow Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Karen O’Donnell: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Bring a yoga strap, towel or block for shoulder opening sequence. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel. For adults, registration required. Class size limited to 25 participants.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Magical Tea Party: 10-10:45 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Fancy, whimsical or magical attire encouraged. Geared to ages 2-8, registration required.
Magical Tea Party: 1:30-2:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Fancy, whimsical or magical attire encouraged. Geared to ages 2-8, registration required.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Verona Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave. Family friendly community event with live music, food trucks, market vendors and more.
ChopChop Family Cooking Club: 1-2:15 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave. Geared to kids, children ages 6-11 must be accompanied by an adult. Organized by UW-Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
Nothing to Hide – Elderly and Mental Health: 2 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.