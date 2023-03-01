Community Calendar: March 2 to March 12
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Sensory Story Time: 9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Basics of Cartooning - An Introduction with Dick Jensen: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Bring two sharpened pencils and several sheets of paper.
Everybody Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Wisconsin Economic Outlook: 12-12:45 p.m. online. Presented by Steven C. Deller Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor and Community Development Extension Specialist, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics – University of Wisconsin-Madison. Registration required.
Minecraft Club: 4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Ages 6-11, registration required.
Painting My Way Through Verona: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Verona artist Jan Norsetter will present a slide show highlighting paintings from 2020 and her book, “Gouaches.” For adults, registration required.
Taste the Wines of Bordeaux: 6:30 p.m. at Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, 3730 Manistee Way.
The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon: 7:30-9 p.m. at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way. Special pre-show dinner at 6 p.m. with VAHS culinary students, tickets available online at vahs.vbotickets.com. Presented by Verona Area High School.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack: Volunteer opportunity to pack meals with nonprofit Feed My Starving Children at Good Shepherd Church, 7291 County Rd PD. For ages 5 and up. Sign up for 2-hour sessions at give.fmsc.org/verona and click “volunteer.”
Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For everyone 6 months or older, 6 months to 17 years of age need a parent or guardian present. No appointment, insurance or ID required.
Baby Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 1-18 months, registration required.
Baby Story Time: 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 1-18 months, registration required.
Taylor and Von at Wisconsin Brewing Company: 6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Deep Pool at Verona Hop Haus: 6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon: 7:30-9 p.m. at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way. Tickets available online at vahs.vbotickets.com, presented by Verona Area High School.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack: Volunteer opportunity to pack meals with nonprofit Feed My Starving Children at Good Shepherd Church, 7291 County Rd PD. For ages 5 and up. Sign up for 2-hour sessions at give.fmsc.org/verona and click “volunteer.”
Indoor Brush 3D Shoot: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blackhawk Bowhunters Archery Club, 2103 CR-PB.
Nick Venturella at Hop Haus: 6-8 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon: 7:30-9 p.m. at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way. Tickets available online at vahs.vbotickets.com, presented by Verona Area High School.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Indoor Brush 3D Shoot: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blackhawk Bowhunters Archery Club, 2103 CR-PB.
Andy Braun at Wisconsin Brewing: 1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Cheerleading Mini Camp - 4K through 1st grade: 1-3 p.m. at Fury Athletics of Madison: Verona, 310 Locust Dr. Tickets available online.
Cheerleading Mini Camp - 2nd grade and up: 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Fury Athletics of Madison: Verona, 310 Locust Dr. Tickets available online.
Nothing to Hide - Grief, Loss and Trauma: 6:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
Red Cross Blood Donations: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, 100 Keenan Ct.
Grief 101: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 5-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For everyone 6 months or older, 6 months to 17 years of age need a parent or guardian present. No appointment, insurance or ID required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level: 6-7 p.m. on Zoom, registration required.
Make Peace With Your Inner Critic In 3 Steps with Annie Notestein: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For adults, registration required.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
ACT Practice for Sophomores: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Registration required, bring a calculator.
Pulses and Legumes 101 with Kara Hoerr: 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Crafty Tuesday: 4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level: 6-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Registration required.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Senior Center Book Group: 10-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Call Verona Senior Center to register. Books in many formats available to pick up at the service desk in Verona Public Library.
Annual Meeting Networking Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 515 W. Verona Ave. Catered by Avanti Iltalian Restaurant & Pub, registration required. Presented by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Library Yarns Craft Group: 4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For adults of all skill levels, no registration required.
Paint Your Own Pottery Night: Steins, Pints & Paints: 6-8 p.m. at Lake Louie Brewing, 1079 American Way. Complimentary pint of beer, tickets are $30 presale and $35 at door.
Creating a Floral Arrangement with Lisa of Sunborn Gardenst: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For adults, completed floral arrangement will be given as a door prize.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Sensory Story Time: 9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 3-5, no registation required.
Basics of Cartooning - An Introduction with Dick Jensen: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Bring two sharpened pencils and several sheets of paper.
UTI’s and Dehydration with Ron Lindow: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Q&A with Chief Dresser: 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Pokémon Club: 4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Euchre Night – Verona Area International School 2023 Spring Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 515 W. Verona Ave. Silent auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m. Event limited to first 70 players. All proceeds go directly to VAIS.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America – Scouting for Food: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St. Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will collect donations for Badger Prairie Needs Newtork.
Those Were the Days starring William Florian: 7:30 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way. Presented by Verona Area Performing Arts Series. Tickets can be purchased at vapas.org.
Comedy Night with Connor Hangsleben: 7:30-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. Doors open at 7 p.m., tickets available for $15 on eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America – Scouting for Food: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St. Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will collect donations for Badger Prairie Needs Newtork.
Verona Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Nothing to Hide - Youth and Mental Health: 6:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.