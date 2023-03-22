Community Calendar: March 23 to March 31
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates
Thursday, March 23
History of the UW Marching Band with Mike Leckrone
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
When Mike Leckrone became director of the Wisconsin Marching Band, interest in the program was low. By creating a new demanding marching style, he emphasized showmanship and turned the program around. Mike will share an overview, including funny anecdotes and stories, regarding the evolution of “the greatest band in the land.”
Afternoon of Games
1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come on over for an afternoon of fun and friends! We’ll have a variety of games to choose from, including the following: Uno, Cribbage, Backgammon, Boggle, Yahtzee, Racko or bring a game of your own. Please RSVP.
Verona Parks & Rec Job Fair
2-4 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 111 Lincoln St.
Learn more and ask questions about our current seasonal openings, apply to any jobs you’re interested in, schedule your interview (or even interview right at the job fair) and snag a couple pieces of pizza.
Tween Craft: Frankentoys
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Create a frankentoy! We will provide old toys and you will break them apart and make them into your own new creations. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Boulder Brewpub
6-7 p.m. at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Ln.
Join to discuss “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang. Books are available at the service desk of Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For adults, no registration required.
Blue Spruce at Dahmen’s
6-8 p.m. at Dahmen’s at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle.
Slow Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Karen O’Donnell
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Karen O’Donnell, yoga teacher, for a joyful blend of meditation, mindfulness and flow. This class will work on shoulder opening, grinding in our practice and being present. Bring a yoga strap, towel or block for shoulder opening sequence. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel. For adults, registration required. Class limited to 25 participants.
Friday, March 24
Magical Tea Party
10-10:45 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Enjoy stories, songs, a craft and some tea party treats with a special guest! Fancy, whimsical or magical attire encouraged. Geared to ages 2-8, registration required.
Magical Tea Party
1:30-2:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Enjoy stories, songs, a craft and some tea party treats with a special guest! Fancy, whimsical or magical attire encouraged. Geared to ages 2-8, registration required.
Scott Wilcox at Boulder Brewpub
5:30 p.m. at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Ln.
Scott Wilcox is a singer-songwriter that has been on Oprah Winfrey and in a Super Bowl commercial. He plays classic covers from every era as well as Americana blues originals.
St. Ambrose Academy presents “The Music Man”
7 p.m. at Verona Area Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets available online at http://www.tktassistant.com/Tix/?u=SAAT. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children.
Saturday, March 25
March Movie Night
7 p.m. at Liberty Equestrian Center, 2796 White Crossing Rd.
Watch the classic movie “Black Beauty” (1994) in the indoor arena with horses. The movie is rated PG and is 88 minutes. One ticket per person required, cost is $5. Popcorn, hot dogs, hot chocolate and soda will be available for purchase. Please bring blankets or chairs. Register online at https://libertyequestrian.us/movie-night-1?fbclid=IwAR2XX-x9-IGjzU3ITRIbBfMR723AlREr38qFDrnlsGs3c0gCX0VzwDopaJo.
St. Ambrose Academy presents “The Music Man”
7 p.m. at Verona Area Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets available online at http://www.tktassistant.com/Tix/?u=SAAT. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children.
Sunday, March 26
Verona Winter Farmers Market
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Family friendly community event with live music, food trucks, market vendors and more.
ChopChop Family Cooking Club – Any Veggie Pizzas
1-2:15 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
The ChopChop Family Cooking Club is a Sunday afternoon nutrition and cooking class. Geared to kids, children ages 6-11 must be accompanied by an adult. Organized by UW-Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. To register, visit https://www.bpnn.org/cooking-clubs.html.
St. Ambrose Academy presents “The Music Man”
2 p.m. at Verona Area Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets available online at http://www.tktassistant.com/Tix/?u=SAAT. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children.
Nothing to Hide – Elderly and Mental Health
2 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr.
Speakers include Drake Deno from the Verona Senior Center and a representative from Area Association on the Aging. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.
Learn Tarot at Kismet Books with Keven Bump of KB Tarot
5 p.m. at Kismet Books (Upstairs), 101 N. Main St.
Do you want to learn Tarot, but feel it is too intimidating? Join us for a workshop where we walk through what Tarot is, the symbolism and systems behind the cards and how to read it for yourself and others. All experience levels are welcome, and bringing a deck is highly recommended. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets required and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-tarot-at-kismet-books-with-keven-bump-of-kb-tarot-tickets-556151793987?fbclid=IwAR3LjcenhwqgA2DRpKNlk3sSixZ6sWIftv6LxStkzCLOUGA91xvF8mJKy6Y
Monday, March 27
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Nutrition Made Clear
2-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Nutrition made clear is your opportunity to finally sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand. In 36 in-depth lectures taught by dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding, we’ll explore the fundamentals of good nutrition and get a practical and personal guide to applying these fundamentals to your unique lifestyle.
Favorite Books and Bites: Front Desk
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss the Front Desk series, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Pick up a copy of the first book of the series at the children’s desk to read in advance, or if you’re already a fan, just sign up and join. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, March 28
AARP Tax Appointments
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Tax assistance at the Verona Senior Center. You may sign-up online at https://schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk/ or call 608-845-7471 to make an appointment. In-take forms and instructions need to be picked up and filled out prior to your appointment.
Toddler Art and Play
10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us at the library for messy process art and sensory play! Wear clothes that can get messy and drop-in for some fun toddler activities. For ages 1-3, no registration required.
Early Reader Book Club
4-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and we’ll do a fun activity together. No pre-reading necessary. For children ages 5-7, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Open House with Spring Election Candidates
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Candidates for the 2023 spring election, which includes the Verona City Council, Verona Town Board and Board of Education, will answer questions and discuss issues. Refreshments will be provided.
Wednesday, March 29
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly.
Coffee and Chocolate Pairing (GF/Vegan)
10-11 a.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1.
Join us for a Black Sheep Chocolate and Stone Creek Coffee pairing! We’ll be perfectly matching up five different chocolate origins with four hot drip coffees and one espresso shot. Cost of attendance is $20, registration required at https://www.hodgepodgemadison.com/product/coffee-chocolate-pairing-march/357.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. All skills welcome, no registration required.
Teen Painting: Japanese Marbling
7-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Try Suminagashi: the art of Japanese water marbling! We’ll create paper ink prints. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Thursday, March 30
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come over and knit with friends. All are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.
Macrame Workshop with Anne Cops
6-8 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1.
Anne Cops from Meraki Handmade Collective will be teaching this Macrame Wall Hanging Class. Come and learn a few macrame knots to make this beautiful, simple piece of art. Cost is $70 to attend, registration required at https://www.hodgepodgemadison.com/product/macrame-workshop/348.
The Value of Contributions of Citizen Scientists
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Interested in ecology? Want to make a difference through conservation? Anyone in the community, young or old, can help contribute to science in a meaningful way. Citizen science activities such as monitoring dragonflies or water quality on a nearby stream or lake, help the scientific community gather wider data sets than they could collect on their own. The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will explain how the data that citizen scientists collect helps the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to form a picture of habitat health that then informs and influences State DNR policies and laws.
Friday, March 31
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.