Community Calendar: March 30 to April 7
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates
Thursday, March 30
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come over and knit with friends. All are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.
Macrame Workshop with Anne Cops
6-8 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1.
Anne Cops from Meraki Handmade Collective will be teaching this Macrame Wall Hanging Class. Come and learn a few macrame knots to make this beautiful, simple piece of art. Cost is $70 to attend, registration required at https://www.hodgepodgemadison.com/product/macrame-workshop/348.
The Value of Contributions of Citizen Scientists
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Interested in ecology? Want to make a difference through conservation? Anyone in the community, young or old, can help contribute to science in a meaningful way. Citizen science activities such as monitoring dragonflies or water quality on a nearby stream or lake, help the scientific community gather wider data sets than they could collect on their own. The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will explain how the data that citizen scientists collect helps the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to form a picture of habitat health that then informs and influences State DNR policies and laws.
Friday, March 31
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Saturday, April 1
2023 Spring Cleanup – Verona Little League Ball Fields
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Little League, 601 E. Verona Ave.
We will need volunteers to come down to the complex to help get the ballpark ready for our 2023 season. It takes a lot of work to get our complex ready for practices and games, so your help goes a long way in kicking our season off. This counts towards your volunteer hours for league registration. Kids are welcome to help. Sign-up online at https://www.veronalittleleague.org/dib_sessions/show/52408?fbclid=IwAR0OIaEFCfs-5fxW-N2Q4FdPTSm3sSlaspTnCfKEmsYuwqwoYrcmi9RLMcQ.
Meet author Kelly Maloney
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St.
Meet the author of the popular Lauren Murphy Mystery series, Kelly Maloney, at Miller and Sons Supermarket. Installments include “The Death of Stacey,” “The Death of Me” and “Eddie’s Revenge.”
Egg Hunt and Pictures with the Easter Bunny
11 a.m. at Guidepost Montessori, 240 Enterprise Dr.
Join us for an egg hunt! We will have an Easter bunny on site with a local photographer for you to get your child’s picture taken.
Sunday, April 2
An Epic Walk – Traveling Guided Walk
10 a.m. at Epic Campus, 1978 Milky Way.
Kristi Kenyon will be leading this 5K walk, our second for National Walking Week. Meet from 10-10:30 a.m. to register. This 5K will be a slower walk to tour the outdoor spaces of the Epic campus. See how the building themes are portrayed on the exteriors and landscapes. Enjoy the outdoor artwork that adds whimsy to this fun campus. We may grab a drink or snack at a local establishment following the walk for those interested.
Wine and Consign
3-6 p.m. at Toot + Kate’s Winebar, 109 S. Main St.
Toot + Kate are opening their wine bar just for the Half-Pint community. Bring your items to consign and tag them with friends over a glass, bring your questions for Angie or bring a friend and tell your partner you’re going to “work on consigning.” Toot + Kate is giving all Half-Pinters 15% off, along with $5 Half-Pint coupons.
Monday, April 3
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2, registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Nutrition Made Clear
2-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Nutrition made clear is your opportunity to finally sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand. In 36 in-depth lectures taught by dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding, we’ll explore the fundamentals of good nutrition and get a practical and personal guide to applying these fundamentals to your unique lifestyle.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, April 4
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Opening Reception for Microsculpture Exhibit
6-7 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Celebrate the opening of our new exhibit, “Microsculpture,” with cake and glitter tattoos.
Wednesday, April 5
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2, registration required.
RSVP’s Hometown Helpers
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Put your talents into action by sewing, knitting or crocheting items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags. These items are donated back into the community. Contact group projects coordinator Kate Seal at 608-310-7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org to learn more.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Just Bee-lieve: Painting a Bumblebee with Watercolors
6-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Madison artist, Emily Marie Watercolors, will teach you how to first sketch and then paint a bumblebee using watercolors. You will create and take home a 5” x 7” painting. All supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. Registration required, class limited to 12 participants.
Thursday, April 6
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come over and knit with friends. All are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.
Minecraft Club
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session. For ages 6-11, registration required. Masks are encouraged.
Friday, April 7
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Tom Kastle Music: Songs of Hope
11:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center
Tom Kastle has been a singer and folk musician for decades, traveling the world, collecting and performing maritime songs and stories and captaining sailing ships on the Great Lakes. Tom presents Songs of Hope, from sailors waiting for a change in weather to folks waiting to see the light of day.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.