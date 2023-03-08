Community Calendar: March 9 to March 19
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Sensory Story Time: 9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 3-5, no registation required.
Basics of Cartooning - An Introduction with Dick Jensen: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Bring two sharpened pencils and several sheets of paper.
UTI’s and Dehydration with Ron Lindow: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Q&A with Chief Dresser: 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Pokémon Club: 4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Julien Kozak at Dahmen’s at Hawks Landing: 6-9 p.m. at Dahmen’s at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Friends of the Verona Public Library Book Sale: 12-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
2023 Imagination Fair: 5:30-7:30 at Sugar Creek Elementary, 740 N. Main St. Open to anyone from Sugar Creek.
Family Pizza and Movie Night: 5:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr.
Euchre Night – Verona Area International School 2023 Spring Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 515 W. Verona Ave. Silent auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m. Event limited to first 70 players. All proceeds go directly to VAIS.
Two Dragons – Lisa and Tommy Duet: 6 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
The Trophy Husbands at Hop Haus Verona: 7-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America – Scouting for Food: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St. Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will collect donations for Badger Prairie Needs Newtork.
Friends of the Verona Public Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. From 3-4 p.m., fill a bag with books for $3.
Mom and Me Night – Catwalk Practice for Gallery 21: 5-8 p.m. at 10314 Ivory Dove Trail. For individuals with Down Syndrome and their mom/guardian. Attendees should wear black and bring a dish to pass, RSVP required. Hosted by Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-South Central mothers.
Corey Mathew Hart at Verona Hop Haus: 6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
House Concert / Album Release Party with Bryant Switzky: 6-9:30 p.m. in Verona, location will be sent after online ticket purchase at bryantswitzky.com.
Toot + Kate’s 7 Year Anniversary Celebration: 7-9 p.m. at Toot + Kate’s Winebar, 109 S. Main St.
Those Were the Days starring William Florian: 7:30 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way. Presented by Verona Area Performing Arts Series. Tickets can be purchased at vapas.org.
Comedy Night with Connor Hangsleben: 7:30-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. Doors open at 7 p.m., tickets available for $15 on eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America – Scouting for Food: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St. Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will collect donations for Badger Prairie Needs Newtork.
Martial Arts Athlete Seminar Experience- Levels 1, 2 and 3: 10 a.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School, 300 Richard St. Tickets available online.
Martial Arts Athlete Seminar Experience- Levels 4, Teen/Adults, Masters Team: 11:30 a.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School, 300 Richard St. Tickets available online.
Verona Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Allison Merten at Wisconsin Brewing Company: 1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Nothing to Hide - Youth and Mental Health: 6:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Q&A with Josh Grotheer from Edward Jones: 9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Red Cross Blood Donations: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Mary S. Logan – Out of the Shadow with Jessica Michna: 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Senior Case Management Outreach: 2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. No registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level: 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom, registration required.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
Young and the Restless: 10-11:30 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Card Making Group: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Registration required, cost is $15 to make six cards.
Family Art: Marble Painting: 4-4:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Geared towards ages 6-9, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level: 6-8 p.m. on Zoom, registration required.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Young Library Yarns Craft Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 10-18, registration required.
Ireland – A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle with Joe Fahey: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For adults, registration required.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Sensory Story Time: 9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Basics of Cartooning - An Introduction with Dick Jensen: 10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Bring two sharpened pencils and several sheets of paper.
Child Development Story Time: Rainbows: 10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Activities geared towards ages 2-5, but all ages welcome. Registration required.
Epic Tour: 3-5 p.m. at Epic, 1979 Milky Way. Meeting location to be determined. Happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at Pasqual’s Cantina, 100 Cross Country Rd. Registration required.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Music & Movement Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. For ages 1-5, registration required.
St. Patty’s Birthday & Anniversary Lunch with Scott and Jeana: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Registration required, $7 per person and $5 for individuals with birthdays or anniversaries during Jan., Feb. or March.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Listening Session with Senator Hesselbein and Representative Bare: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. No registration required.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Julie O’Roper’s Meat & Cheese Raffle: 12-6 p.m. at Lake Louie Brewing, 1079 American Way.
Nothing to Hide - Green Bandana Project and Ellen Warsaw (writer, speaker, survivor): 6:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr. The exhibit and speaker series is free and open to the public.