Community Calendar: May 11-19
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, May 11
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with members to discuss retirement related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Vision Loss As We Age
1:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Amy Wurf, Wisconsin Council of the Blind, Education and Vision Services director, to hear about typical changes in vision that occur as we age.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Chamber Mega Mixer
5-7 p.m. at Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 88 Hawks Landing Cir.
We invite Chambers from all different communities and backgrounds to participate so our members can expand their network beyond their hometown. This is a free event with the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce providing appetizers. To register, visit business.veronawi.com/events/details/chamber-mega-mixer-05-18-2023-3931.
Friday, May 12
Coffee and Conversation
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Ron Lindow from Interim Healthcare will be here with treats. Come join us!
Micah Olsan Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join Micah Olsan for groovy pop-rock music with a funky vibe. Paul Simon, Beatles, Talking Head, Bob Dylan and more!
Saturday, May 13
Sugar River Gardeners Annual Plant and Art Sale
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St.
The Sugar River Gardeners club is hosting their Annual Plant and Art Sale, which will include perennials, house plants, cut flowers in vases, glass garden art, photo greeting cards and more. Funds raised will go towards the Sugar River Edible Garden Project.
Word on the Street 5K Run and Kids’ Run
8-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us for our annual 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Run. For more information and to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/5k.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
9-10:30 a.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign-up.
Miller and Sons Brat Fry
12-3 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St.
Badger Honor Flight volunteers will be selling brats and hot dogs. Stop in and support the group’s mission of sending veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor.
“Girls Rock! A Wonderland Tea Party”
3-5 p.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
This fundraising event will benefit local pantry Badger Prairie Needs Network and feature local women leaders, such as author Alina Loux. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children. Purchase tickets online at bpnnevents.ticketleap.com/girls-rock-a-wonderland-tea-party or by calling BPNN at 608-848-2499.
Sunday, May 14
Mother’s Day Premium Brunch Buffet
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, 100 Keenan Ct.
The cost is $18.49 per adult and includes a buffet with breakfast pizzas, meats, scrambled eggs and other morning favorites. All mothers will receive a special gift from Pizza Ranch. Senior and Military discounts available.
Monday, May 15
DIY Card Making Class
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Let someone know you are thinking of them with a handmade card. Stampin’ UP! Demonstrator Jamie Statz-Paynter will provide materials and instructions to make three personalized professional-quality cards of your own. Registration required, class limited to 20 people.
Tuesday, May 16
Content Coffeehouse
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is opening our office for a monthly collaborative Content Creation workshop. Here, you can relax and focus on content creation for your business, lean on fellow professionals for support and ideas and get advice from the social media specialist in house to help with brainstorming and feedback.
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Early Reader Book Club
4-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and we’ll do a fun activity together. No pre-reading or registration required, for children ages 5-7.
J. Mercer Book Launch Party
6-7:30 p.m. at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Join local author J. Mercer for the launch of her newest book, “In One Life and Out Another.”
Wednesday, May 17
Library Knit Along: Lace Cowl
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Are you intrigued by lacework but intimidated by charts and yarnovers? Come join us as we work through how to knit a lovely but simple lace cowl, perfect for chilly springtime. Adding lace and chart reading to your knitting skills is easier than you think and we’ll do it together in the supportive environment of our library. Registration required; the group will meet four Wednesdays. Once registered, participants receive an email with a free pattern, more details and a list of materials.
Dinner and a Show with Four Seasons
5-6:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Four Seasons Theatre brings you their 2023 outreach program, “The Great American Songbook: Cole Porter.” Great local singers will share the music of this iconic American songwriter, including tunes from his Broadway hits “Anything Goes” and “Kiss Me, Kate.” Menu will include chicken with mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans and chocolate lasagna torte. RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 10 by calling 608-845-7471.
Teen Painting: Japanese Marbling
7-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Try Suminagashi: the art of Japanese water marbling! We’ll create paper ink prints. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Thursday, May 18
Mastering Business Growth: A 6 Step Guide
8-9:30 a.m. at 5920 Exchange St. #1, MacFarland
Come to our seminar and you’ll learn the business fundamentals to turn chaos into control. Successful business owners and entrepreneurs in over 70 countries trust ActionCOACH to help them to systemize their businesses and get more out of life. Registration required at chiselactioncoach.com/event/6-step-0518/.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Child Development Story Time: Flowers
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a member of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers’ staff for an interactive story time of books, songs, movement, crafts and fun! Activities geared toward ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. Registration required.
Seven Deadly Mistakes
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Don’t leave the burden of funeral planning for your family. There are many decisions that will have to be made in a very short amount of time. Avoid seven deadly mistakes in funeral planning. Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral Home walk you through the basics of advanced planning to provide your family with peace of mind.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends; all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign-up.
Recurring Events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.
Verona Area School District Art Exhibit
May 2-25 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Students in grades K-12 from the Verona Area School District will showcase their artistic talent.
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.