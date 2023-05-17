Community Calendar: May 18-25
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, May 18
Mastering Business Growth: A 6 Step Guide
8-9:30 a.m. at 5920 Exchange St. #1, MacFarland
Come to our seminar and you’ll learn the business fundamentals to turn chaos into control. Successful business owners and entrepreneurs in over 70 countries trust ActionCOACH to help them to systemize their businesses and get more out of life. Registration required at chiselactioncoach.com/event/6-step-0518/.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Child Development Story Time: Flowers
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a member of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers’ staff for an interactive story time of books, songs, movement, crafts and fun! Activities geared toward ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. Registration required.
Seven Deadly Mistakes
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Don’t leave the burden of funeral planning for your family. There are many decisions that will have to be made in a very short amount of time. Avoid seven deadly mistakes in funeral planning. Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral Home walk you through the basics of advanced planning to provide your family with peace of mind.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk with us around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends; all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign-up.
Plant Exchange
6-8 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Bring in cuttings, propagations or whole plants that you want to exchange with others! All plants must be pest free. Plants should be in containers that you are willing to give away. Propagations and cuttings should be in water, wet paper towels or any other method to keep them viable.
Make Our Garden Grow
7:30 p.m. at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit vacbmusic.org.
Friday, May 19
American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Sale
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St.
Join the Verona American Legion Auxiliary in recognizing the sacrifice of our veterans by making a donation to the Veterans Poppy Fund and purchasing a red poppy to wear this Memorial Day weekend.
Country View Color Run
6 p.m. at Country View Elementary, 710 Lone Pine Way
The Color Run is an event where student fundraising is combined with community donations to support activities and educational opportunities provided by the PTO (Country View Community Collaborative). Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. with the run beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, visit countryviewfunrun.weebly.com.
Trivia & Pizza Night
6-8 p.m. at Sugar River UMC, 415 W. Verona Ave.
Join us for a night of trivia provided by Premier Trivia and pizza from places around Verona. Come as a team or as an individual ready to join a team. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. This is a free event and all are welcome. Childcare will be available.
90s Jake Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join 90s Jake for your favorite ‘90s rock, grunge and alternative songs by Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Radiohead, Green Day, Nirvana and more!
Saturday, May 20
American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Sale
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St.
Join the Verona American Legion Auxiliary in recognizing the sacrifice of our veterans by making a donation to the Veterans Poppy Fund and purchasing a red poppy to wear this Memorial Day weekend.
The Skin Care Studio Open House
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Skin Care Studio, 524 W. Verona Ave.
Stop by our new location and enter to win a mix of services, gift baskets, skin care and lash care items. Enjoy a beverage, appetizer and tour of the new location.
8th Annual Bike Safety Rodeo
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln St.
Join the Verona Police Department for a family-friendly event promoting safe bicycling for children through fun skills stations. Kids are required to bring their own bicycle and helmet to participate.
Spring Picnic
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scheidegger Forest County Park, 1828 Range Trl.
You are welcome to the Scandinavian American Club spring picnic. Please bring your own food and drink, lawn chairs and/or blankets and an outdoor game if you have one. The picnic will not be a potluck.
WSBR (Wisconsin Sportbike Riders) May Ride
11 a.m. at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 600 Hometown Cir.
We will meet at Farm and Fleet in Verona at 11 a.m. and kick stands up at 12 p.m. More details to follow.
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Everyone is welcome and no registration required for this free lunch. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community, and to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Farley Center Concert – “BENI Daiko”
1-2:15 p.m. at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Rd.
Join us in person for a heart lifting, energetic afternoon of al fresco music by the Madison Japanese Taiko Drumming Group “BENI DAIKO!” This heart-throbbing performance will be given in the open air under the Burr Oak Welcoming Area. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, a $10 donation is suggested. For more information, call 608-845-8724.
Hops and Hounds
3-6 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
GPA-WI is partnering with Wisconsin Brewing Company for an afternoon of fun with pups. Feel free to drop by, hang out with some “greyt” dogs and enjoy a good brew. All leashed dogs welcome both indoors and outdoors.
The Cuz Live
6-10 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join us to kick off our Summer 2023 season at Wisconsin Brewing Company’s big backyard.
Stoyer Live
6-8 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Stoyer is an artist based in Denver, Colorado and is on tour for his first album release!
Board Game Night!
8-11 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Dr.
We’ll have board games – both new and old – for you to choose from, snacks, specialty cocktails and late night happy hour pricing on appetizers and drinks. Prove to all your friends that you do, in fact, go out and do stuff on the weekends. Reservations are accepted, but a number of tables will be reserved for walk-ins.
Sunday, May 21
NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the Dane County area
For more information, visit narimadison.org.
May Volunteer Orientation
10 a.m. at Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center, 161 Horizon Dr. Suite 106
Interested in volunteering at Angel’s Wish? We have volunteer opportunities available for adults and youth ages 12 and up. Learn more online at angelswish.org/volunteer. If possible, please submit an application prior to orientation.
“When Disney Came to Verona for an Adventure in Dairyland”
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join two local 4-H members who square danced with stars of “Adventure in Dairyland” in Verona. We will hear their memories, review newspaper clippings from that summer and watch scenes from the movie – stopping to pick out familiar Verona faces!
Monday, May 22
Nazi Tank Gunner, Hans Geng
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Hear the story of Hans Geng, a Nazi soldier in a Panzer tank during World War II. It will be told by a family friend, Donald Zelle. Mr. Zelle will quote from Hans’ War Diary regarding accounts of battles. A video will be shared, in which Hans, years later, meets up with the two American soldiers who were once his enemy.
Favorite Books and Bites: “The One and Only Ivan”
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss “The One and Only Ivan” series, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Pick up a copy of the first book in the series at the children’s desk to read in advance, or if you’re already a fan, just sign up and join us. Registration required, for ages 8-11.
Author Event – “Wisconsin Waters: The Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers and Waterfalls”
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Scott Spoolman, local author of “Wisconsin Waters,” will take you on an epic tour of the geologic, natural and human stories that have shaped these aquatic landscapes over millions of years. Books will be available for sale and signing, registration required.
Tuesday, May 23
Memory Screens with ADRC
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory. It creates a baseline so future changes can be monitored. Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center will provide these free 20-minute, confidential memory screenings and will have information about memory, memory clinics, brain health and local resources that are available. Appointments required, please call 608-845-7471.
Toddler Art and Play
10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us at the library for messy process art and sensory play! Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. For ages 1-3, no registration required.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk with us around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
In the English language, what is the least common letter to start a word? What’s the most expensive property on a Monopoly board? What’s the name of the cologne worn by Brian Fantana in “Anchorman?” Expect fun questions like these during Tuesday Night Trivia. The quiz is $1 per player with prizes for winners.
Wednesday, May 24
Care Café – St. Vincent de Paul – Networking and Fundraising Event
7:30-8:30 a.m. at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way
You’re invited to attend St. Vincent de Paul’s annual networking and fundraiser event. Registration, breakfast and parking are complimentary. Register online at host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=a5c14499-27cc-4abd-b865-a0df5d596cb6&envId=p-rH-nTY2_PEGYVRcFzVoG-g.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join some of Verona’s finest for a free blood pressure check. Appointments are first come, first serve.
Elder Financial Empowerment
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Sonia Komisar, Victim Service Attorney for the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups’ – a nonprofit, nonpartisan, statewide organization – and Elder Financial Empowerment Project. This project is to assist victims of financial exploitation, fraud and scams regain control of their lives and recover.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Mocktail Class
6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Whether you drink alcohol or not, non-alcoholic mocktails are a great, hydrating beverage for everyone and anyone! Join us for an evening of crafting two Hodge Podge mocktails, then put your craftiness on display and build your own with any ingredients we have available. Cost is $35, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Thursday, May 25
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Coffee and Chocolate Pairing (GF/Vegan)
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Join us for a Black Sheep Chocolate and Stone Creek Coffee pairing! We’ll be perfectly matching up to five different chocolate origins with four hot drip coffees and one espresso shot. Cost is $20, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk with us around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
“Wisconsin Changed My Life”
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Written by Oscar Herrera, “Wisconsin Changed My Life” is a compelling story of challenges met and goals achieved. Oscar rose to become the first Hispanic man to serve as a cabinet member for the state of Wisconsin. His book is a fascinating journey of an ordinary man achieving extraordinary results in all facets of life.
Afternoon of Games!
1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come on over for an afternoon of fun and friends with a variety of games to choose from. Available games include Uno, Cribbage, Backgammon, Boggle, Yahtzee, Racko or bring a game of your own. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign-up.
Life After Retirement
6 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Retirement is changing. The majority of people are thinking about retirement as “a whole new chapter in my life” with new choices and freedoms. Are you ready for the new retirement? Josh Grotheer from Edward Jones will be presenting on this topic. Light refreshments will be provided.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club
6-7 p.m. at 5th Quarter Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr. #110
Join us to discuss “The Final Revival of Opal and Nev” by Dawnie Lawton. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The fourth Thursday meeting is a special guest meeting where we often have guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities planned in addition to our volunteer coordination work. A photo display and announcement of winners will take place for the online youth photography contest.
Recurring Events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.
Verona Area School District Art Exhibit
May 2-25 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Students in grades K-12 from the Verona Area School District will showcase their artistic talent.
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.