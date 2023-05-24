Community Calendar: May 25 through June 1
Hometown Days
5-10 p.m. on Friday, June 2; 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 3; 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Hometown USA Festival Park, 451 E. Verona Ave.
Ready for a weekend you won’t forget? Verona Hometown Days will soon help kick off the summer season with everything from food and live music to carnival rides and games.
Thursday, May 25
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Coffee and Chocolate Pairing (GF/Vegan)
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Join us for a Black Sheep Chocolate and Stone Creek Coffee pairing! We’ll be perfectly matching up to five different chocolate origins with four hot drip coffees and one espresso shot. Cost is $20, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk with us around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
“Wisconsin Changed My Life”
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Written by Oscar Herrera, “Wisconsin Changed My Life” is a compelling story of challenges met and goals achieved. Oscar rose to become the first Hispanic man to serve as a cabinet member for the state of Wisconsin. His book is a fascinating journey of an ordinary man achieving extraordinary results in all facets of life.
Afternoon of Games!
1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come on over for an afternoon of fun and friends with a variety of games to choose from. Available games include Uno, Cribbage, Backgammon, Boggle, Yahtzee, Racko or bring a game of your own. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Need Network’s Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign-up.
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser
3-10 p.m. at Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St.
Five percent of purchases will go to Katelyn Beirowski’s Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionary of the Year Campaign. Stop in between 4-7 p.m. for a chance to chat with Mark Hewitt.
Life After Retirement
6 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Retirement is changing. The majority of people are thinking about retirement as “a whole new chapter in my life” with new choices and freedoms. Are you ready for the new retirement? Josh Grotheer from Edward Jones will be presenting on this topic. Light refreshments will be provided.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club
6-7 p.m. at 5th Quarter Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr. #110
Join us to discuss “The Final Revival of Opal and Nev” by Dawnie Lawton. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The fourth Thursday meeting is a special guest meeting where we often have guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities planned in addition to our volunteer coordination work. A photo display and announcement of winners will take place for the online youth photography contest.
Friday, May 26
Coffee and Conversation
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Roberta Parker from Quarry Ridge will be at the senior center with treats.
Saturday, May 27
Lego BrickUniverse Inspire Tour
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. at the Monona Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brickuniverseusa.com/.
Piano Fondue Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Piano Fondue is ready to kick off the summer on Memorial Day weekend. Bring lawn chairs and picnics and set up in Wisconsin’s Backyard. Line up your favorite songs to the digital setlist at pianofondue.com/digitalsetlist/.
Corey Mathew Hart Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Corey Matthew Hart is back to round out May for the “Year of Music.”
Sunday, May 28
Lego BrickUniverse Inspire Tour
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. at the Monona Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brickuniverseusa.com/.
ChopChop Family Cooking Club – Pico de Gallo Fruit Salad (Taught in Spanish)
1-2:15 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
ChopChop Cooking Club is a Sunday afternoon cooking and nutrition class for all children ages 6+ and their families. These engaging classes are led by UW Health physicians and are designed to teach kids about food, cooking, nutrition and health. Children ages 6-11 must be accompanied by an adult. Class participation requires a $5 donation per child. Register online at bpnn.org/cooking-classes.html or email ChopChopCookingClubBPNN@gmail.com.
Wisconsin Brewing and Star 67 – Benefit for LLS
6-8 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Come out Memorial Day weekend for a family and dog friendly event with live music, a silent option, food and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Don’t Spook the Horse Live
4-7 p.m. at Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Join Don’t Spook the Horse for live music, food and beer.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Service
10 a.m. at the Badger Ridge Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Join the Verona American Legion in paying tribute to fallen veterans. Following the indoor program, an outdoor portion will be held at the Verona Cemetery, 565 N. Main St. All are invited to join a potluck luncheon around 12 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 207 Legion St. Bring a dish to pass; utensils and plates provided.
Tuesday, May 30
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk with us around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
Common Sense Self-Defense Class
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Learn basic, easy to remember self-defense skills. Jeff Christensen, owner and chief instructor at Karate America Verona, will teach simple, non-strenuous defense techniques for beginners, and how to plan for when and where to use them. Wear comfortable clothing; registration required.
Wednesday, May 31
Library Knit Along: Lace Cowl
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Are you intrigued by lacework but intimidated by charts and yarnovers? Come join us as we work through how to knit a lovely but simple lace cowl, perfect for chilly springtime. Adding lace and chart reading to your knitting skills is easier than you think and we’ll do it together in the supportive environment of our library. Registration required; the group will meet four Wednesdays. Once registered, participants receive an email with a free pattern, more details and a list of materials.
From Struggling to Thriving: A Blueprint for Business Success with 6 steps
4:30-6 p.m. at 5920 Exchange St. #1, MacFarland
Learn business fundamentals to turn chaos into control. Register for free online at business.veronawi.com/events.
Thursday, June 1
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Coffee & Miggy’s Bakes Pairing
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Join for a morning tasting of a variety of coffee roasts paired with different milks, flavors and Miggy’s Bakes. Cost is $35, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk with us around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends; all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Recurring Events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.