Community Calendar: May 4-12
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, May 4
TECHSPO Chicago 2023 Technology Expo
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Soldier Field Stadium, 1410 Museum Campus Dr.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Minecraft Club
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session! For ages 6-11, registration required.
DIY Macrame Heart Keychain
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Anne Cops, from Meraki Handmade Collective, will teach you three macrame knots so you can make your own macrame heart keychain. You will have several colors to choose from. All supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. Registration required, class limited to 10 participants.
Wild Cardz
7:30-10:30 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
You’ve seen them before, but not like this! It’s a new wild card match-up where different bands blend individual talent to bring you something unique – but just as much fun. Kurt Quickel (Guitarist – Retro Spectz) and Sarah Hill (Vocalist) perform a wide variety of modern and classic style tunes.
Friday, May 5
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
The Dawg Bones Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Head over to the Wisconsin Brewing Company for beer and live music from The Dawg Bones!
Elizabeth Mary Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Elizabeth Mary is back in the haus for live music!
Saturday, May 6
We’re Moving a Lake! – Move the Lake Relay
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Louie Brewing, 1079 American Way
Join us to help move Lake Louie from Arena, Wis to Verona, Wis! The day-long event will include Move the Lake, Riley Tavern Patio Opening Pit Stop Party and Lake Louie Rechristening and Derby Day Party. Food will be provided by JohnnyO’s Pizzeria and a new speciality beer, called “Louie’s Lake Water,” will be available.
11th Annual Donald Dash Trail Run
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Donald County Park, 1945 Hwy 92, Mount Horeb
This event is a 5 km and 15 km trail run for all ages at Donald County Park to support the Friends of Donald County Park. Challenging trail run includes age group and overall awards, as well as post-race festivities with live music, beverages, cookies and more. The cost is $40, with runner check-in from 7:30-8:45 a.m. For more information and to register, visit donaldparktrailruns.com.
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Everyone is welcome and no reservation is required. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community and to build support for BPNN’s mission to end hunger and poverty on a local level. We chose Saturdays to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Island Party and Season Opener of the Riley Yard
12-6 p.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Rd.
Join us for an Island Party on the Yard featuring rum punch drink specials and music by Sista Sensi from 2-5 p.m. Come out early for the Lake Louie “Move the Lake” Pit Stop Party from 12-1:30 p.m.
Free Comic Book Day
1-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop by to celebrate Free Comic Book Day! Choose some free comics for kids and teens, and do some comic themed crafts. Free comics available while supplies last. Geared to ages 6-18, no registration required. Presented in partnership with Westfield Comics.
Dead Henry Live
4-7 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Dead Henry will be rockin’ the patio at Wisconsin Brewing. Stop on by for some incredible brews paired up with some tasty classic rock, savory blues and maybe even a hint of tangy country. They are dog friendly, so bring your furry friends and join us for some toe-tapping good times!
Justin Raudebush Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Back by popular demand, Justin is back for another show at Hop Haus Verona!
Sunday, May 7
Elizabeth Mary Live (Solo)
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Elizabeth Mary wrote her first song, “I Have a Dream,” at age 10 and has been pursuing that dream ever since. Mary currently resides in Madison and fills her schedule playing more than 120 solo acoustic and full band shows annually in the tri-state area.
Yom HaAtzmaut Community Celebration
2:30-4:30 p.m. at Goodman Jewish Community Campus, 2884 Timber Ln.
Celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday! Travel through time and back to the present, visiting significant moments and people throughout the history of Israel at interactive stations. To register, visit jewishmadison.org/yom-haatzmaut-rsvp?fbclid=IwAR2qVc584YTugttbs1BypBYxu2cSNTsNjzitnSjFe3Yx3frON6v_6uLQ5JA.
Monday, May 8
Coffee and Conversation
9-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Josh Grotheer from Edward Jones will be here with breakfast treats and updates on the stock market and the economy. Come join us!
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. For questions, contact Julie Larson at 608-845-7471.
Friends of Military Ridge Trail Monthly Meeting
5:30 p.m. at the Restored Train Depot in Ridgeway, Wis.
People interested in finding out about the Friends group, or who desire to become members, are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit their website at friendsofmilitaryridgetrail.org or Facebook page at facebook.com/FriendsofMilitaryRidgeTrail.
Tuesday, May 9
Mindfulness with Agrace
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Caring for someone living with a dementia-related illness can be one of life’s biggest challenges. It brings with it many rewards yet also many burdens. Learning and practicing mindful awareness can be a way to strengthen emotional resilience and enhance well-being while improving care.
Card Making Group
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Make cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products. Class cost is $15. To register, contact Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572.
Music and Movement Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us for singing, dancing, instruments and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. For ages 1-5, registration required.
Composting: Making and Using Compost in Your Back Yard
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
What is compost and how can I use it in my yard? Why compost? What are the benefits of composting? Can I make my own compost? A certified Master Gardener Volunteer will answer these questions and many more. You will learn the role that oxygen, food and water play in the composting process. You will also learn what materials should never go in a compost pile. Registration required.
Wednesday, May 10
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print, as well as in audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. To register, call the senior center 608-845-7471. Everyone is welcome!
Tech Time with Drake
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please bring your cell phones and tablets. Drake will be available for questions.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Penca Mexican Restaurant, 611 Hometown Circle, Suite 104
Our networking lunch is your monthly opportunity to connect with other professionals in Verona and the Dane County region. You will also be briefed on relevant chamber news, new members and upcoming events. It is also your chance to share any news or requests for the chamber. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. To register, visit business.veronawi.com/events/details/networking-lunch-05-10-2023-87.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
American Legion Kielbasa Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m. at Verona American Legion, 207 Legion St.
The dinner includes kielbasa, sauerkraut (on the side), mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, fruit cups, rolls and a dessert. The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for 6-12 year olds and free for kids five and under. Carryout is available; no call ahead orders or reservations accepted.
Verona Area Community Orchestra presents “Pieces of a Whole”
7:30 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
The concert will feature music from Bach/Stokowski, Tchaikovsky, Smetana, Khachaturian and Respighi. It is free and open to the public.
Thursday, May 11
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with members to discuss retirement related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Vision Loss As We Age
1:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Amy Wurf, Wisconsin Council of the Blind, Education and Vision Services director, to hear about typical changes in vision that occur as we age.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Chamber Mega Mixer
5-7 p.m. at Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 88 Hawks Landing Cir.
We invite Chambers from all different communities and backgrounds to participate so our members can expand their network beyond their hometown. This is a free event with the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce providing appetizers. To register, visit business.veronawi.com/events/details/chamber-mega-mixer-05-18-2023-3931.
Friday, May 12
Coffee and Conversation
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Ron Lindow from Interim Healthcare will be here with treats. Come join us!
Recurring Events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Verona Area School District Art Exhibit
May 2-25 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Students in grades K-12 from the Verona Area School District will showcase their artistic talent.
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.