Community Calendar: September 14-22
Thursday, Sept. 14
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
My Healthcare 101
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join Ron Lindow from Interim Healthcare for a presentation on healthcare. He will present on the different types of healthcare available, associated costs and qualifications. Senior living and in-home care options will be discussed. Register online or by calling 608-845-7471.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
BPNN New Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign-up.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. Register online or by calling 608-845-7471.
Live Music – Hugo – Huge Experience
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Caravan Duo
6-8 p.m. at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy live music at the Paoli Schoolhouse.
Friday, Sept. 15
Birthday and Anniversary Party with Bill Hill
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Cost is $7 per person and $5 for those with a birthday or anniversary in July, August or September. Bill Hill will be performing a music program called “Songwriters of the Great American Songbook – 1930’s.” The meal includes country fried steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, corn and cake. Participants must register in person at the senior center.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Live Music – Comin’ in Hot
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, folk, oldies and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Elizabeth Mary Duo
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Reduced Cat Adoption Fees for National Adopation Weekend
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center, 161 Horizon Dr. Unit 106, Verona.
Angel’s Wish is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer reduced adoption fees on available cats for National Adoption Weekend. Some cats who have been waiting the longest will have fees completely waived. People interested in adopting should apply for adoption online as soon as possible as only pre-approved adopters can adopt during the event.
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Everyone is welcome and no registration is required for this free lunch held in the Kasieta Center at Badger Prairie Needs Network. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community, and to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Live Music – Alpha Romeos
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic, funk and R&B music. No carry-ins allowed.
Urban Harvest Festival
2-8 p.m. at the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona.
Join for Urban Triage’s second annual Urban Harvest Festival with a theme of “Wild Wild West.” Community members are invited to dress in western attire for an afternoon of fun, food and music.
Live Music – Kid Dakota
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for indie and rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Live Music – Les Cordes en Blue Manouche Trio
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for acoustic string jazz. No carry-ins allowed.
Reduced Cat Adoption Fees for National Adopation Weekend
Noon to 3 p.m. at Petsmart East, 2216 East Springs Dr., Madison.
Angel’s Wish is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer reduced adoption fees on available cats for National Adoption Weekend. Some cats who have been waiting the longest will have fees completely waived. People interested in adopting should apply for adoption online as soon as possible as only pre-approved adopters can adopt during the event. Cats will be available for adoption at Petsmart on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Live Music – Trailer Kings
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock, pop and oldies. No carry-ins allowed.
Monday, Sept. 18
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Class for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6425 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
How Wisconsin Became the Cheese State
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join Dean Sommer, cheese technologist from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Center for Dairy Research, for an interesting discussion. Sommer will discuss the history of the dairy/cheese industry in Wisconsin, showcasing the support UW-Madison has provided beginning in 1890 until the present. He will also share how the UW Center for Dairy Research continues to support this vital industry in Wisconsin. Taste testing of some of the best Wisconsin cheese varieties will be available. Register online or by calling 608-845-7471.
Verona Caregivers
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Call 608-845-7471 to register for the senior center’s Caregivers Group. Unsure about attending for the first time? Join at 9:30 a.m. to learn more.
Natural Path Sanctuary Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon at the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona.
Come walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and learn about green burial with cemetarian Dustin Duve. Meet at the bur oak tree near the red packing shed at 9:50 a.m. Wear good walking shows and dress appropriately for the weather; weather-related cancellations will be posted on the Farley Center’s Facebook page. To register, email programs@farleycenter.org or call 608-845-8724.
Outdoor Music & Movement Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for singing, dancing and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Watch the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations. For ages 1-5, no registration required.
Library Yarns in September
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, join the library for a twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle. Meet up with other fiber enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. The group Story Time Room. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Class for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6425 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
AARP Safe Driving Class
9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Cars have changed. So have traffic rules, driving conditions and the roads we travel every day. By taking this four-hour driver refresher course, you’ll learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate your vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. You’ll learn how you can manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. The class costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. In-person registration required at the senior center. Call 608-845-7471.for more information.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Live Music – Last Minute Notice
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and Americana. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Elizabeth Mary
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for live music with Elizabeth Mary.
Town of Verona Sustainability Forum
6:30-8 p.m. at the Town of Verona Community Room, 7669 County Hwy PD, Verona.
Join for the town’s second Sustainability Forum focused on Wisconsin climate change trends that impact agriculture and watersheds. The presentation will feature Lindsay Foy and Diane Mayerfeld. Light refreshments and snacks will be served.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
BPNN New Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration is required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign up.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends; all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. RSVP online or by calling 608-845-7471.
Linen & Clove One Year Anniversary Party and Fall Collection Launch
4-9 p.m. at Linen & Clove, 606 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Celebrate Linen & Clove’s one year business anniversary with giveaways, refreshments, music and more! The shop will be closed on Thursday until the party begins at 4 p.m.
Live Music – Two County Lines
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country music. No carry-ins allowed.
Verona Lions Club Monthly Meeting
6-8 p.m., location varies.
The Verona Lions Club invites members of the community to attend one of their meetings to learn what great things they do in the community. The Lions Club is committed to making the Verona area a better place to live. Meetings typically include a meal off the menu followed by a business meeting; the Lions will cover meal costs for first-time visitors. For an exact location, email verona.lions@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 22
Attic Angel’s Classic Clothing Sale
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Attic Angel Association building, 640 Junction Rd., Madison.
Shop for a good cause! The sale will feature new and gently-used designer clothing, along with other women’s apparel and accessories. Sale proceeds benefit children and seniors in Dane County. For more information, visit atticangel.org/events-news/signature-sales/classic-clothing-sale.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Live Music – The Uncontrolled Substances
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for an eclectic cover band. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Taylor & Von
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Join for an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Great Courses – Practicing Mindfulness
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays through Oct. 23 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a new series at the senior center. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. Guests will also sing songs, do crafts and play in the farm-themed playroom! Sometimes Kismet also offers ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse the large selection of children’s books while visiting.