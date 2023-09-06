Community Calendar: September 7-15
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UW Health, 100 N. Nine Mound Rd., Verona.
Donate blood with the Red Cross. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “UWHealthVerona.”
Elephant and Piggie Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Calling all Elephant and Piggie fans! Join the library for stories, songs and activities all about Elephant and Piggie. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
BPNN New Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration required; visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign up.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Organizing Basics
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Do you need to declutter or downsize? Assist a friend or family member with a life transition? Many talk about getting organized, but the process of organizing is more of a journey than a destination. Join certified professional organizer Melanie Juedes and learn helpful strategies that can get you significant results with easy steps. Registration required.
Friday, Sept. 8
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Live Music – The Driftless Ramblers
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country, bluegrass and rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Twang Dragons
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, Sept. 9
BPNN New Volunteer Orientation
9-10:30 a.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration required; visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign up.
Outdoor Arts Festival with Dane Arts
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Farley Center for Peace Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona.
Join for the ninth Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market in partnership with the Farley Center. The event will include live music, food carts and a guided tour of the center’s “Earth Connections” land art exhibit at 1 p.m.
Live Music – Dance Around Molly
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for bluegrass music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Tumbledown Shack
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and rock music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Two County Lines
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Live Music – John Kostel
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and rock music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – The 608
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an afternoon of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Live Music – Justin Moyar
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Van Orman and Helwin
3 p.m. at Brix Cider, 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb.
Join for live music with duo John Van Orman and Adam Helwin.
Monday, Sept. 11
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available.
Distance Learning English Class for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6425 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Need-to-Know Changes in College Process Webinar
7-8 p.m. on Zoom.
In this free webinar, join Heidi King from College Inside Track to learn how college application changes may impact your family. King is an expert in college planning and has contributed to articles for Yahoo!Finance and has been a featured presenter at Morningstar Headquarters in Chicago. Geared towards adults and teens (grades 9-11), registration required through the Verona Public Library.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Card Making Group
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Make cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products. The class costs $15. To register, call Terry at 608-712-0572.
Story Time at Badger Prairie County Park
10-11 a.m. at Badger Prairie County Park, 4654 Maple Grove Dr., Verona.
Join the library and the Lussier Family Heritage Center for story time at Badger Prairie County Park! A craft project will follow the story time. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. Look for the shelter near the playground and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Class for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6425 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Zoo to You
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Educators from the Henry Vilas Zoo will bring some of their animal ambassadors, such as invertebrates, small reptiles and small mammals. This program will teach learners of all ages about how amazing and important different animal species are. This is a great way for guests to learn more about animals in an up-close setting.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “Circling the Sun” by Paula McLain in person at the senior center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print, as well as audiobook and e-book format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. All are welcome; to register, call the senior center at 608-845-7471.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Trivia Night
6-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for free trivia at The Mill Paoli. Bring your own writing utensils. Check The Mill Paoli Facebook page for monthly themes and weather updates.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
My Healthcare 101
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join Ron Lindow from Interim Healthcare for a presentation on healthcare. He will present on the different types of healthcare available, associated costs and qualifications. Senior living and in-home care options will be discussed. Register online or by calling 608-845-7471.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. Register online or by calling 608-845-7471.
Live Music – Hugo – Huge Experience
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Friday, Sept. 15
Birthday and Anniversary Party with Bill Hill
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Cost is $7 per person and $5 for those with a birthday or anniversary in July, August or September. Bill Hill will be performing a music program called “Songwriters of the Great American Songbook – 1930’s.” The meal includes country fried steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, corn and cake. Participants must register in person at the senior center.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Live Music – Comin’ in Hot
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, folk, oldies and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Elizabeth Mary Duo
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Great Courses – Practicing Mindfulness
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays through Oct. 23 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a new series at the senior center. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. Guests will also sing songs, do crafts and play in the farm-themed playroom! Sometimes Kismet also offers ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse the large selection of children’s books while visiting.