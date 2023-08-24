Noel Manor – an independent living, assisted living and memory care facility in Verona – hosted a successful Summer Festival on Friday, Aug. 11, raising just under $1,000 for Alzheimer’s research.
The event included live music, food, drinks, yard games, face painting, balloon animals, a cornhole tournament and raffle prizes.
Noel Manor is hosting community events to raise money for the Oppose Alzheimer’s Initiative – a cause close to their hearts. The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Greywolf Foundation and Park Vista Senior Housing Management that works to raise awareness around challenges related to Alzheimer’s and associated dementias.
Money generated through the initiative goes toward treatment, care and research opportunities. Last year, Oppose Alzheimer’s raised more the $24,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.
The next local event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with bingo at Noel Manor.