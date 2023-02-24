Dane County, its municipalities, and private and non-profit housing stakeholders have been working to address the critical shortage of affordable and workforce housing for many years. According to the county Department of Planning and Development, the purpose of developing the Dane County Regional Housing Strategy (RHS) is to acknowledge, reinforce, and build on local efforts, assess the ongoing challenges, and work together to take the next steps to expedite the development and preservation of affordable/workforce housing.
County residents are asked to take 7-10 minutes to share their housing experiences, concerns, and preferences through the RHS Community Housing Survey at https://danecountyplanning.com/RHS All survey participants will be entered to win a gift card and other prizes.
“By working together to build on local efforts, we can take the next steps to expedite the development and preservation of affordable and workforce housing,” the news release read.
Help for homeowners
Wisconsin Help for Homeowners is a new statewide program that can help with overdue bills like mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities, and more. The program is open to individuals and families who live in Wisconsin with overdue housing-related bills, both with and without a mortgage, who meet income and other eligibility requirements, and have experienced a qualified economic hardship since January 21, 2020.
The program deadline has been extended, and applications will be accepted until further notice. For more information, visit danecountyplanning.com or call 608-266-4266.