It was a somber afternoon at Verona Area High School on Saturday, Aug. 12, as family, friends and community members gathered to lay to rest one of their own.
Pictures lined the school hallways of 19-year-old Marine Tanner Kaltenberg, a 2021 VAHS graduate who passed away unexpectedly last month while stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
“Simply put, to know Tanner was to love Tanner,” his obituary reads. “From childhood on, he had a personality that would draw anyone to him. He had a contagious smile that would light up a room, and a mischievous smirk that begged you to wonder whether he was up to something, or if he was preparing himself with something smart to say. Later in life, this smile and a smirk was coupled with a casual flex of his muscles, and it didn’t matter where you were when this took place.”
After graduating from VAHS, Kaltenberg enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in May 2021. He completed Boot Camp in San Diego and served at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri before most recently being stationed at Camp Lejeune.
Lance Corporal Kaltenberg was a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon and Global War on Terror Service Medal. Kaltenberg told his family he planned on reenlisting when his time was up.
“His decision to serve his country was not taken lightly and caused many sleepless nights for those who loved Tanner, but also had everyone so incredibly proud of the man he became,” his obituary reads. “In true Tanner-style, he took it in stride, and if he was struggling with the difficulties of military life, you would never know it.”
Kaltenberg was an avid hockey and baseball player during his time in Verona, but also developed a love for golf – coining the nickname the “Midwest’s version of Happy Gilmore.”
“The Verona Area School District expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tanner Kaltenberg,” VASD superintendent Tremayne Clardy said in a statement. “He will be missed by the students, friends, teachers and coaches who spent time with him in classes, on the ice playing hockey or on the baseball diamond. Our hearts are with Tanner’s parents, siblings and all those who love him.”
Following the funeral, Kaltenberg was laid to rest at the Verona Cemetery. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.