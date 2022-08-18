Across 14 years, a walk/run event held in Verona has raised over $65,000 in donations for the Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
Founded in 1973, Carbone was the first cancer research center established by a university in the United States.
The 14th – and final – 5K walk/run event was held on Saturday, Aug. 6 along with a half-mile ‘Mini Goose’ kids run.
The Mama Goose Run/Walk founder Matt Giesfeldt grew up in Verona. His mother, Margaret, died of cancer in 2009. Matt was just 25-year-olds at the time.
Margaret had been an administrative assistant for the Verona Area School District until she retired from disability due to her cancer in 2007.
So, Verona was always the right place to hold a fundraising event in his mom's honor, Matt told the Press. His wife Kari co-directed the races with him.
The Mama Goose Run/Walk event has always been held in Verona. Over the years it has been held both at Harriet Park (2009 and 2010) and at Veteran’s Park (every year since 2010, except for 2020). In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser was a virtual-only event.
This year, the race had 76 finishers day-of at the event, and had another 45 people register to complete the event ‘virtually’ (on their own).
“Combined, that's a pretty typical turnout for us, as we usually get somewhere between 100-150 participants,” Giesfeldt said.
This year’s corporate sponsor, ThermoFisher, provided a large enough donation that it covered all of the event’s costs – even the shirts for participants – so all of the registration fees will go directly to the Carbone Center donation.
With some donations still rolling in, Giesfeldt anticipates this year's fundraising total to be around $6,000.
“While this may seem insignificant to the million dollar or more grants that the Carbone Cancer Center receives, we were always assured that seed money, from smaller donors like this nonprofit, are essential for Carbone to do the initial work to get those bigger grants,” Giesfeldt said. “The head of the Carbone Cancer Center, Dr. Howard Bailey, was actually my mom's oncologist when she was alive, so he graciously has kept in touch, even as his job duties grew with his role as director.”
Matt said he and wife Kari certainly have mixed feelings about ending the event this year after 14 installments.
“As I said in my pre-race announcements to the runners and walkers right before we started the race, this has certainly been one of the most meaningful things that I have done in my life,” he told the Press. “My wife, Kari, and I have been race directors longer than we've been married or had kids. The act of honoring my mom every year in a manner that will help others has been a truly wonderful and rewarding experience. But, it also seemed like a good time to change the focus of our Mama Goose nonprofit from the race to – as we plan to do moving forward – other ventures.”
A group of people who participated in the race only because they knew his mom Margaret has become a much smaller number recently than in the first few years, making it more difficult to get participants out to the event, Giesfeldt said.
Even as a husband/wife team, it has also been difficult to maintain their 501c3 nonprofit status, he added.
“Similarly, we have been the epitome of a 'mom and pop' organization in a time where most races – even smaller charity 5Ks – are run by companies contracted to direct the events,” he said. “As our own kids have gotten older, the work necessary to keep the race going has seemed more taxing relative to our other daily and yearly duties. We do the Mama Goose taxes, we maintain our 501c3 status, we seek donors, we order shirts, we contract with timers and a DJ, we advertise, we budget, we plan, et cetera. It's just a lot for two parents who work and try to be good parents to our kids, currently aged nine and six.”
To continue to support Carbone moving forward, Matt and Kari are going to change the mission of their nonprofit from organizing the annual race to supporting the Center through other, smaller ventures, Giesfeldt said.
“We are going to form a Mama Goose Racing Team to recruit people to raise money for Carbone while they run in other, not-Mama Goose races,” he said. “This will be a nice way to maintain the mission of our nonprofit in a manner that’s more manageable.”
The race event drew upon Giesfeldt’s own history of athleticism. He was a member of the Edgewood College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and during college was an assistant track coach at Verona Area High School, as well as a volunteer at the University of Wisconsin Hospital Trauma Life Center. In college, he was selected for ESPN The Magazine’s Academic All-District men’s track and field and cross country teams.
Like his mother, Gisfeldt has always loved helping children. He majored in elementary education and worked as a teacher for four years, before going to law school and now works in the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s office, where he often works with juvenile delinquents or children in need of protection and services
The lasting legacy of 14 years of the Mama Goose Walk/Run event, Giesfeldt hopes, is that each year for its 14 installments, a small chunk of people got to relive his mom's spirit and love.
“As far as the legacy of the event, my hope and belief is that we maintained some of my mom's spirit and love in the community longer than she could maintain them herself,” he said. “The joy, to me, of this event was seeing people – many of whom knew my mom, even 13 plus years after her death – show up to participate in something together as a community to support a cause greater than any one person. That's the spirit of my mom in a nutshell. I know many, if not most, people tend to overuse superlatives when describing loved ones passed, but I have no problem stating with certainty that my mom was the most generous, loving person I've ever met or am likely to meet. She volunteered her time to our schools; she organized coat drives for less fortunate families, and – more generally – she always gave herself fully to whoever needed her in any given moment. As her son, I was one of the primary beneficiaries of that generosity.”