Lace up your hiking boots, because registration for the 2022 Mammoth Hike Challenge is officially open.
Hike, walk, run, or backpack 42 miles on the Ice Age Trail during the month of October 2022 and visit three of the Ice Age Trail Communities to earn a hiking certificate and a limited-edition patch.
Participants can log their miles over days, weekends, weeks, or one big adventure. They have the entire month of October to do it.
New in 2022 are two new Trail Communities to explore and bonus miles are available. This year, participants get 10 bonus miles by visiting an additional Trail community and can get another 10 bonus miles for attending a Mammoth Hike Challenge event.
“Challenge yourself to get out there. Cover the miles, discover new communities and new parts of the Ice Age Trail. There's 1,200 miles and 17 Trail Communities to explore,” the event description states.
All abilities and all ages are invited to take part in this free event.
Register at bit.ly/3RRqZgp and join the 2022 Mammoth Hike Challenge Facebook event at fb.me/e/2IZ7Lrx1o.