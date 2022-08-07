To cap off the school year just before diving into summer, Country View Elementary students celebrated their hard work and accomplishments in literacy on June 1, and their families were invited to join them in experiencing the joy of reading.
‘Dive Into Reading’, a Title 1 event held at Country View Elementary school on Wednesday, June 1, had 230 families attend. That included 37 families who joined over Zoom video calls to have their children read to them from afar because they were unable to attend in-person.
In the past, these end-of-school year wrap-up nights had not been well attended, Country View Elementary’s Curriculum and Learning Specialist and Secondary Multilingual Programs Coordinator Lisette Venegas told the Press.
“The previous year, when we held the typical Title 1 evening event for parents, we had a very low turnout because it was just a presentation for parents. When it was just a sit and get from the school, the families weren’t attending,” Venegas told the Press. “This year, we wanted to include our students and families to celebrate the learning while still receiving the Title 1 information. We went from having three attendees to having over 200 combined in-person and on-Zoom attendees. It was such an amazing event to celebrate students' learning and involve our families in the celebration.”
She said they really did only have three people attend the program in 2021, and one was a parent who was also a staff member.
“Our schools in VASD as Title 1 schools must have a parent event where families receive information on the school at least once a year,” Venegas said.
But this year, instead of just being a dry presentation from school staff to parents, there was a parade outside the school, followed by parent/child reading time inside and through Zoom.
Students participated in a “Represent Your Reading” parade in the morning, sharing their passion for reading. Following the parade, families were invited into their children’s’ classrooms, or to join over Zoom, to read with their kids.
Outside the school, there was a colorful, glittery sign illustrated with bookworms, bookstacks, and kids swimming, donated by business Yard Card Events of Verona.
“2022 was our first year making it a family and community event,” Venegas said. “Students worked on their costumes and posters in the classroom because it was based on the reading goals that they had set for themselves for the year. Therefore, their costumes and/or posters were based on whatever their reading goals were.”
The event was organized by teachers and staff and the Country View Community Engagement Leadership Team.
The Verona Public Library attended, offering information about getting library cards and participating in the summer reading program. The Madison Reading Project was also there, handing out free books.
“We value our families, your input and your expertise around your children. Today is about celebrating and continuing to develop our relationships and to reflect on and grow our practices from what we hear from families. Today is about joy in reading,” the Dive Into Reading event brochure stated. “Country View’s goal is by the end of the 2025-2026 school year all students will attain grade level reading proficiency to maximize their learning across content areas, and at every grade level, as measured by growth and achievement on district formative assessments.”
Country View is a Title 1 school. Title 1 is a federal funding program designed to close achievement gaps and ensure that all children have a fair, equal, and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education, Venegas said.
Title 1 provides federal funding to schools to support students who have been most at risk of falling behind. The school uses Title I funds to improve the entire educational program of the school, it stated in its brochure for the Dive Into Reading event.
“Funds will be used to ensure equitable practices in order for all students to be successful,” the brochure stated. “Country View collects and analyzes data in order to be responsive to all student needs.”