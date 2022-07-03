Danielle St. Louis and her energetic Labrador/Border Collie rescue dog, Lucky, have hiked every Wisconsin state park together.
While doing so, they have enjoyed the state's rich natural beauty and the challenges that can come from hiking with a canine companion.
St. Louis will share stories from her book, “A Dog Lover's Guide to Hiking Wisconsin's State Parks,” in the Verona Public Library Community Room, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
Books will be available for sale and signing.
To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.