Prior to the loss of a portion of his right leg above the knee in 2015 due to a traumatic accident, Jeremy Zielke was an active individual. Following his operation, he wanted to return to that active lifestyle, but he found that getting there was a challenge.
Many of the things he once loved to do such as golfing, skiing, and traveling required an adaptive device, even with his sophisticated prosthetic leg.
Zielke sought out ways to find adaptive means to do sports, but it took a lot of time and planning.
To help people like Zielke who don’t know how to find adaptive equipment, Katherine Lamprey, a physical therapist at UW-Health who works with many amputees, founded the Madison Area Network of Amputees (MANA) in 2019. Her goal was to bring people with adaptive needs together to learn from each other in an effort to improve their quality of life.
Physical activity is a primary focus of the new group, and this year it is hosting its second Adaptive Fitness Fair, supported by the UW-Health Rehabilitation Hospital, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
The event intends for people to learn about the adaptive sports and activities available in the area. It is free and open to anyone who has adaptive needs or helps support someone who does.
The fair is a collection of vendors and informational booths offering a wide variety of sporting and physical activities that can be done using adaptive devices.
“There's never been a better time to try out a new activity, start a fitness program or return to the sports you love,” the event description states. “Join the UW Health Rehabilitation team and organizations throughout the community that offer you opportunities to be active and social while improving or maintaining your health and fitness. This interactive event will include information on recreational and competitive programs. This is your chance to learn more about activities such as paddling, climbing, personal training, finishing, skiing, sled hockey, horseback riding and more. All ages are welcome to attend.”