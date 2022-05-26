If you’re looking to get into the fast-growing sport of pickleball, adult pickleball is a new Verona rec program this summer season.
There will be a Learn Pickleball class as well as a Novice League.
Participants will learn how to play pickleball, how game scoring works, and game rules.
All equipment will be provided.
There are three sessions of beginner-level pickleball, with league play in June.
For the June 7-21 session, contact Jeanne at pballjb@yahoo.com. The June sessions will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For the July and August sessions, contact Tom at schwarzprairie@gmail.com or 608-963-2207. The July and August sessions will be from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
All sessions cost $86 and will take place at the Harriet Park pickleball courts, 414 Mary Lou St.
The Pickleball League is for adults looking to meet others who also love the game of pickleball and have fun playing this popular sport. Players will be paired up each week to play doubles. All sessions take place at the Harriet Park pickleball courts from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 7-21. The cost is $48. Contact Jeanne at pballjb@yahoo.com to register.