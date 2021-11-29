The city restricts on-street parking between Nov. 20 and April 1 of each year to help facilitate snow removal by the Department of Public Works.
During this time, people are prohibited from working vehicles between 1-6 a.m. on the even numbered side of the public street on odd numbered calendar days, and on the odd numbered side of the street on the even numbered calendar day.
The ordinance is posted at the main entrance points to the city and can be found on the City of Verona webpage. People can contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623 with any questions.