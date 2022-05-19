Community members are invited join the Verona American Legion Auxiliary Unit 385 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at Miller and Sons Supermarket in recognizing the sacrifice of veterans by making a donation to the veterans’ poppy fund and subsequently wearing a red memorial poppy this Memorial Day weekend
“Auxiliary members of Mason-Lindsay Post 385 in Verona understand the sacrifice our armed forces have made to preserve freedom and to honor past and current service members,” a news release said.
Members of Mason Lindsay Post 385 will wear a red Memorial Poppy, a symbol of the price of war and the sacrifice of millions, as a sign of their appreciation this Memorial Day weekend.
The 900,000 members of the American Legion Auxiliary, the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, are asking everyone to wear a Poppy on Memorial Day weekend.
“Wear it in honor of the millions of Americans who have willingly served our nation, all too many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice,” Verona Auxiliary president Noreen Schmidt said in the news release.
The Poppy also honors Wisconsin’s disabled veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee who make the red crepe paper Poppy.
Wisconsin’s Red Poppies provide financial and therapeutic benefit to these veterans, as well as the thousands of veterans and their families who benefit from the donations collected from the distribution of the Auxiliary Poppy, the news release states.
The poppy program begins each year in the summer or fall when disabled veterans start making the flowers in government hospitals and special convalescent workshops maintained by the Auxiliary. In the following months these Veterans are given profitable employment shaping the red memorial flowers, according to the release.
Manufacturing poppies aids the veteran both financially and psychologically, the release states. They are paid for the work they do regardless of any relief from long hours spent in a hospital ward. For many, it is the only opportunity to earn money during the year, the release states.
“As each poppy leaves the hand of the Veteran it contributes monetary assistance for necessities and comforts, not supplied by the hospitals, a small amount of savings for the veteran toward the day he/she can leave the hospital and financial assistance for his/her dependents,” the release said. “The poppy program offers them the opportunity to do something productive.”
In the battlefields of Belgium during World War I, poppies grew wild amid the ravages of war. The overturned soils of battle enabled the poppy seeds to be covered, allowing them to grow and forever serve as a reminder of the bloodshed of war, the release states.