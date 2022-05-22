American Legion Post 385 of Verona now has a website to connect with members and veterans in the community.
It’s never had one before, commander Stan Hook told the Press.
The site will feature an events calendar outlining its fundraising dinner nights where serving foods such as beef tips, pork chops, or spaghetti helps raise money for the Legion activities and its scholarship fund for Verona area students.
There will be a schedule of when the 207 Legion Street hall is available to be booked for events.
The current Post 385 officers are listed and there’s also information about the ongoings of the Verona American Legion Auxiliary Unit 385 and the Sons of the American Legion squadron.
There is information about local recipients of Quilts of Valor, a handmade quilt awarded to service members and veterans annually.
While the website is a work in progress and still in development, Hook said it will be a hub of services available to veterans and a place to discover things Legion Post 385 is doing.
Hook is developing the site with fellow Verona Legion member Mike Rohan using a national platform developed by a veteran for Legions to build websites nationwide.
The website is available at post385.org.