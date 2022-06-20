The American Legion Riders will visit Verona Post 385 on Saturday, June 25 as part of their Iroc’s Badger Fundraising Run.
This stop is part of the Riders’ three day ride that will take them to thirteen different Legion posts throughout Wisconsin, ending at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville on June 26.
The funds raised will go towards The Highground’s renovation. The Highground has numerous programs to support veterans, whether dealing with homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder, or a physical disability.
The funds raised will help build a more adequate building to display artifacts, conduct indoor ceremonies when necessary and enlarge their museum and store, Verona Legion commander Stan Hook told the Press.
The Riders are expected to visit the Verona Post around 12:30 p.m. on June 25.
Donations towards this effort can be dropped off in-person during the Riders’ visit or mailed to: American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St., Verona, WI 53593.
The American Legion Riders are known for completing charitable work, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers, and student scholarships, according to their website.
Currently, over 110,000 American Legion Riders meet across over 2,000 chapters.
For more information, contact Verona Legion Post 385 commander Stan Hook at 608-279-9044.