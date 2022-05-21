If you’re a Verona area veteran or know one, the American Legion Post 385 is seeking biographies from or about those who served.
The 207 Legion Street post has several binders featuring biographies of local veterans.
“We’d like people to know that we have that,” commander Stan Hook told the Press.
Hook would like anyone in the Verona area to provide biographies of veterans, regardless of if they were or are a Legion member. It can be biographies of alive or deceased former members of armed services.
The Legion would like to record and memorialize veterans from conflicts and wars including the Korean War, Persian Gulf War, War in Vietnam, and War in Afghanistan, among others.
To get a form to fill out, contact Hook at stanhook73@gmail.com or 608-279-9044.