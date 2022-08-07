In need of school supplies for your Verona school district student?
If your child needs school supplies for the upcoming school year, you can now sign-up online for the annual Verona Area School District School Supply Event.
School supplies will be distributed through a drive-up event in the Verona Area High School greenhouse area on Wednesday, August 24, from 3-6 p.m.
Alternatively, if you are unable to attend the event, you can choose to have the school supplies delivered to your child's classroom on the first day of school
To find the link for the school supply sign-up form, go to this link.