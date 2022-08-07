VASD school supplies

From left, Michelle Cruz, Yard Garcia, Arianna Jordan and Josclin Garcia collect school supplies off of a table during the district’s school supply giveaway on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

In need of school supplies for your Verona school district student?

If your child needs school supplies for the upcoming school year, you can now sign-up online for the annual Verona Area School District School Supply Event.

School supplies will be distributed through a drive-up event in the Verona Area High School greenhouse area on Wednesday, August 24, from 3-6 p.m.

Alternatively, if you are unable to attend the event, you can choose to have the school supplies delivered to your child's classroom on the first day of school

To find the link for the school supply sign-up form, go to this link.

Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com

