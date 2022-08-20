Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to the Seventh Annual Youth Bike Safety Event at the Verona Police Department on Saturday, August 27.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., youths can register their bikes for free, receive a routine maintenance check, and get their bike helmets properly fitted.
Kids will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and learn bike safety tips from members of the Verona Police Department and volunteers from the Verona Lions Club, while actively participating in eight safety courses.
Participating youths will be rewarded with a free scoop of Culver’s custard and a “I’m a safe bicyclist” tee-shirt upon completion of all of the stations.
The event will be held in the parking lot outside of the police department at 111 Lincoln Street.
For more information, contact community policing specialist officer Greg Gentz at 608-845-7623.