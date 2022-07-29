With record-setting temperatures this summer, Verona area residents may be seeking a place to cool down.
Besides for Fireman's Park Beach and the splash pad, there are several indoor pool options for people of all ages to take advantage of.
You do not have to be a student nor the family member of a student to take a dip or dive in the Verona Area School District’s pools.
The Verona Area High School’s Aquatic Center at 234 Wildcat Way includes two pools.
There is an eight-lane competition pool that has an attached 12-foot, six-inch deep diving well.
The Aquatic Center also has an eight-lane, 25-yard warm water pool with an adjoining multi-purpose room.
The warm water pool offers swimming lessons, senior water exercise, and open swim, while the competition pool offers swimming lessons, lap swim, and masters swim.
The Aquatic Center provides the community with a wide range of aquatic activities and programs including swim instruction, open swim, adult lap swim, water exercise, senior water exercise, and birthday parties.
The Natatorium at 400 N. Main St. is a six-lane, 25 -meter pool, located on the grounds of Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School.
The Natatorium offers the community a range of aquatic activities and programs including swim teams, open swim, adult lap swim, and master swim practices.
The Natatorium schedule is posted online weekly on Fridays.
There are month-long schedules for the warm water pool and competition pool at the Aquatic Center.
Programming offered between the two locations includes adult lap swimming, open swim, lifeguarding, water safety instructor, master's swimming, logrolling, and scuba diving lessons.
The facilities can also be rented for birthday parties, family celebrations, or by nonprofit groups.
“The Verona Area School District believes that school facilities belong to the community and should be made available to the public for uses that benefit the community,” the Aquatic Center website states. “The School Board recognizes that school facilities are a valuable asset to the community and encourages their use for worthwhile purposes.”
All of the programs at the Aquatic Center require pre-registration online, which can be done at veronanat.recdesk.com.
Walk-ins are allowed at the Natatorium.
“We have an amazing community resource,” VASD Public Information Officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom told the Press. “We do swim lessons and water safety from infancy to proficiency in different swim strokes. Competitive pools are kept cooler, which is freezing for little kids, which is why it’s pretty cool to have a warm water pool in addition to a competitive pool.”