In celebration of Verona Area Community Theater’s 30th Anniversary, the organization will be producing its third installment of “Encore!”, a show celebrating musicals performed at VACT over the last 10 years. Previous productions of “Encore!” were staged in 2002 and 2012.
This production will consist of a song or number from each of the musicals performed at VACT from 2012-2022, including solos, duets, and small and large group ensemble numbers.
Many numbers have already been precast with the actor(s) who portrayed a lead role in the original production, but auditions are still open to all adults and to youths in grades 5 (as of fall 2022) and above.
VACT welcomes actors of every race, ethnicity, disability, gender identity, and body type, according to its website. VACT will be selecting a cast of up to 75 people.
Auditions will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 2. All registrations to audition must be completed by noon on Friday, July 29. VACT will not accept any day-of, walk-in, or late registrations.
For more information, visit vact.org/auditions.