Have an audition coming up that you want to be more prepared for? Ever wondered what goes on in a director's mind or what they are really looking for when you audition? Have an audition song you're preparing that you'd love feedback on or a desire to better understand how to master a dance audition?
If you are in grades 2-8 and answered yes to any of those questions, then you might consider registering for Verona Area Community Theater’s upcoming audition workshops.
Choreographer Kenzie Merucci and vocal coach Dr. Adam Shelton will be leading these youth workshops on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The workshop for grades 2-5 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and the workshop for grades 6-8 will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
A singer, teacher, and director, Shelton has a Doctoral of Musical Arts in vocal performance from UW-Madison. Merucci has been dancing competitively for as long as she can remember; she has worked as an instructor/choreographer at First Act Children’s Theatre and Kehl School of Dance.
The registration fee is $50. Register online at vact.org.
For more information, email emma@vact.org.