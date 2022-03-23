Verona Area Community Theater’s summer production of Beauty and the Beast is based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature. The stage version includes all of the film’s songs, along with new songs.
VACT will not accept any day-of, walk-up, or late registrations. All registrations for auditions must be completed by March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
All auditions will be held at the VACT Building, 103 Lincoln St. both March 29 and 30. Ages 10-15 will audition at 6-7:30 p.m., while ages 16 and older will audition from 7:30-10 p.m.
For the audition, please prepare 16 bars of a song from the show or in the style of the show. Bring sheet music in a three-ring binder for a piano accompanist. No recorded music or a cappella singing at auditions.
Visit vact.org/auditions for more information and to register.