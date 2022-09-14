Based on the hit 2003 Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf the Musical” is the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The boy is raised as an elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
Verona Area Community Theater is set to perform the show from Dec. 1-4. Auditions are set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
Auditions are open to all adults and to youth in grades 5th and above as of autumn 2022. VACT welcomes actors of every race, ethnicity, disability, gender identity, and body type.
All auditions will be held in the VACT building located at 103 Lincoln St.
To audition, you must complete an online registration form. There will be no walk-up or day-of registrations. All registrations must be completed by noon on Monday, Sept. 26.
If you are not available for one of the audition dates, an alternate video audition may be considered. You may request an alternate video audition by contacting Director Dale Nickels at dale@vact.org no later than noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
For auditions, you must prepare approximately 30 seconds of a musical theater style song of your choosing. Anyone that is interested in dancing for this production can learn a short dance combination immediately following vocal auditions, but it is not required.
This production will also include at least one tap number. If you have tap experience and are interested in being in a tap number, bring your tap shoes.
For the complete audition information and registration, visit vact.org/auditions.