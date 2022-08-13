Verona Area Community Theater is set to hold auditions at the end of this month for its next two youth productions.
Kids in grades 6 through 8 can star in the “Rock of Ages” middle school edition, while youth in grades 2-5 can headline “Willy Wonka Kids”.
In “Rock of Ages”, a classic boy-meets-girl story set on L.A.'s famous Sunset Strip in 1987 has an 80s rock soundtrack.
In “Willy Wonka”, the delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket comes to the stage featuring the songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, in addition to new songs.
Auditions for the two shows will be held on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 respectively.
All auditions will be held at the VACT Building located at 103 Lincoln Street. Pre-registration is required.
All registrations to audition must be completed by midnight on Sunday, August 21. VACT will not accept any day-of, walk-up, or late registrations.
Register at vact.org/auditions.