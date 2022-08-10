Arguably the most watched race by Verona residents during the Tuesday, Aug. 9 partisan primary election was that for the 80th Assembly District seat.
Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mt. Horeb) announced in April that she did not plan to seek re-election, ending 20 years serving in both the 79th and 80th Assembly Districts.
Five Democrats and two Republicans were on the ballot to fill the vacancy left by Pope.
Mike Bare, Anna Halverson, Chad Kemp, Doug Steinberg, and Dale Edward Paul Yurs were the field of Democrats.
Overall, across all precincts in the 80th Assembly District, Bare won with 47.8% (4,483 votes) of the vote. Halverson had 26.5% (2,490 votes) of the vote, Kemp 19.9% (1,868 votes), Yurs 4.5% (422 votes), and Steinberg 1.2% (117 votes). There were three write-ins in total.
In City of Verona Wards 1-6 and 13, Bare had 548 votes, Kemp 396, Halverson 200, Yurs 49, Steinberg 11, and there was one write-in.
In City Wards 7-12, Bare had 808 votes, Kemp 342, Halverson 218, Yurs 51, Steinberg 4, with no write-ins.
In the Town of Verona, the final vote counts were Bare 138, Halverson 99, Kemp 98, Yurs 28, Steinberg 2, with no write-ins.
Between the City and Town combined, Bare had 1,494 votes, Kemp 836, Halverson 517, Yurs 128, and Steinberg 17.
Meanwhile in the Republican race for a representative to the 80th Assembly District, there were two candidates on the ballot.
In the City of Verona Wards 1-6 and 13, Nathan Graewin received 118 votes and Jacob Luginbuhl received 206. There were two write-in votes.
In City Wards 7-12, Graewin received 143 votes and Luginbuhl had 242 votes. There was one write-in.
In the Town of Verona, Graewin got 51 votes, Luginbuhl netted 150 votes, and there were three write-ins.
Across the City and Town combined, Graewin had a total of 312 votes, Luginbuhl 598, and there were six write-ins.
Luginbuhl clinched the Republican nomination with 56.1% (1,689 votes) across all voting precincts in Assembly District 80 over Graewin’s 43.3% (1,303 votes).
While appearing on the ballot for the 80th Assembly District seat, the Constitution Party received no write-in votes and had no declared candidates. There were two Libertaran Party write-in votes in Middleton, but also no formal candidates.
Incumbent Wsiconsin Governor, Democrat Tony Evers did not face a primary challenger. But many people not only across the state of Wisconsin but also the United States watched to see which Republican would challenge Evers this November.
The race came down to Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as Lieutenant Governor under former Governor Scott Walker, who was ousted by Evers in 2018. Kleefisch received Walker’s endorsement along with that of former Vice President Mike Pence on July 27.
Days later, former President Donald Trump endorsed construction businessman Tim Michels in the Republican gubernatorial match-up.
While Kleefisch won Dane County with 48.9% of the vote to Michels' 41.5%, she lost the overall State.
In the City of Verona Wards1-6 and 13, Kleefish had 250 votes, Michels 195, Kevin Nicholson 22, Timothy Ramthun 14, and Adam Fischer 8.
In City Wards 7-12, Kleefish had 266 votes, Michels 210, Nicholson 19, Ramthun 18, and Fischer 4.
In the Town of Verona, Kleefisch had 125 votes, Michels 136, Nicholson 5, Ramthun 8, and Fischer 3.
The combined vote counts across the City and Town of Verona were Kleefisch 641, Michels 541, Nicholson 46, Ramthun 40, and Fischer 15.
Another Lieutenant Governor also appeared on the Aug. 9 ballots, Mandela Barnes. Barnes is Wisconsin’s current Lieutenant Governor under Tony Evers. He was among a stacked bench of democrats running to oust current United States senator, republican Ron Johnson.
When Barnes appeared to be the runaway frontrunner last month, his closest challengers who still remained in the race -- businessman Alex Lasry, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson, and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, all ended their campaigns during the same week at the end of July, throwing their weight behind Barnes in the final week of the contest.
In the Town of Verona, Barnes received 295 votes, Lasry 28, Godlweski 38, Nelson 5, Kou Lee 4, Peter Peckarsky 2, Steven Olikara 5, and Darrell Williams 3.
In City of Verona Wards 7-12, Barnes got 1,201 votes, Lasry 88, Godlewski 105, Nelson 17, Lee 5, Peckarsky 9, Olikara 14, and Williams 5.
In City of Verona Wards 1-6 and 13, Barnes netted 1,015 votes, Lasry 82, Godlewski 86, Nelson 20, Lee 8, Peckarsky 4, Olikara 16, and Williams 6.
Across the City and Town, Barnes received a combined 2,511 votes, Lary 198, Godlewski 229, Nelson 42, Lee 17, Peckarsky 15, Olikara 35, and Williams 14. There were no write-in votes.
Incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson had only one primary challenger, David Schroeder. In the Town of Verona their votes were 200 to 65 respectively, in City of Verona Wards 7-12 the counts were 386 to 109, and in City Wards 1-6 and 13, the votes were 365 to 99.
Johnson received 951 total votes to Schoreder's 273 across the City and Town. There were a total of four write-in votes.