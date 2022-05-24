The Friends of Badger Mill Creek organization invite the community to join them for a garlic mustard pull to help native plants grow along the Badger Mill Creek corridor
There are two pulls scheduled this week, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 26.
Interested individuals should meet at the Lincoln Street bridge.
Participants are reminded to plan for being in nature during tick and mosquito season and bring work gloves if they'd like.
"This is a great way we can all help keep the invasive species out to allow for the native plants to grow," event planner Jennifer Jean said. "This will be a family friendly event and a great way to meet members of the community. Hope to meet some more neighbors!"