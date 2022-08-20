Badger Prairie Needs Network is hosting a community open house for its brand new addition, The Kasieta Center, from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 21.
The Kasieta Center will be open to the public and this event will feature tours of the recently expanded food pantry and remodeled Prairie Kitchen, and there will be light refreshments. Attendees can also learn more about BPNN’s programs and volunteer opportunities.
A donation of a non-perishable food item is encouraged if you attend.
If you are interested in volunteering to help at this event, email Karen Dettinger at kdettinger@bpnn.org. Dettinger, a member of BPNN’s leadership team and also a retired industrial engineer, helped to oversee the project and has been named the director of The Kasieta Center.
The new community and training center is named The Kasieta Center in honor of Marcia and Bob Kasieta after their longtime involvement at BPNN. Marcia served as the executive director for over three and a half years and was a volunteer before that; she now serves on the leadership team. Bob is the current board president and his law firm Kasieta Legal Group helps handle legal issues for the organization. Bob also led the efforts in securing the current building at 1200 E. Verona Ave. during a former stint as board president which lasted over seven years.
The expansion, which broke ground at the end of last year, grew BPNN’s overall square footage by 50 percent. The food pantry was about 9,500-square-feet formerly, and the addition added another 4,800-square-feet.
The new community space will focus on wellness programming and job training programs for jobs that lead to family-supporting wages, keeping within BPNN’s mission of addressing poverty, starting with providing training center space for the Latino Academy of Workforce Development
It will also host the anticipated return of community meals later this year in the 144-seat community room. The 144 banquet-style seats will more than double the capacity of the former approximately 60-seat community room. There are also fixed-furniture seats outside on a patio.
The training center’s initial focus will be preparing under-served communities who were hit harder when their service-industry jobs dried up because of the pandemic, to find jobs in the transportation industry through the Latino Academy of Workforce Development’s transportation-related job training program.
The building expansion will allow BPNN, through its partnership with the Latino Academy, to strengthen the capacity of the latter’s transportation-related job training program. The Latino Academy serves around 1,200 adults annually through its commercial driver’s license program.
The expansion project cost was $2.6 million — with $2 million of that coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds distributed by Dane County. The $2 million in funding for BPNN’s building expansion came from Dane County’s local aid allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, from which the county received $106 million.
Those funds were awarded to BPNN because the new building will provide training and workforce development to under-served populations.
Another $102,000 came from Veridian Home’s “The Generous Home” Program, $75,00 from a United States Department of Housing and Urban Development grant, $200,000 from an anonymous donor and over $383,000 from individual donors and a capital campaign.
Outside the new addition is a brand-new parking lot that added 50 more parking spots.
Before settling in the current location, BPNN worked out of a church basement. It moved into a 7,500-square-foot former county administration building in 2015.
Since then, BPNN has completed several expansion projects growing its original footprint, including in late 2018 adding a 576-foot warehouse and a 1,000-foot cooler and freezer space on the west side of the building and 2020 saw the completion of another 1,000 square feet of additional cold storage, a loading dock for contact-free receiving of goods from food banks, and an outdoor canopy to protect volunteers and guests from inclement weather.
The food pantry not only has grown in square footage, but also in its distribution parameters. Since moving into the E. Verona Ave. building, it has gone from only serving residents of the 53593 zip code, to serving everyone who lived within the Verona Area School District, to now serving anyone who lives within Dane County.
2020 was the pantry’s biggest year on record. It served 1,638 unique households, including 912 new households that had never used its services before, presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While visits slowed down a bit in 2021, recent inflation is seeing the pantry’s numbers spike again – setting records such as 2,723 individuals served in March – the pantry’s second most ever in a single month – and on July 7, the pantry broke its record for the number of guests served in a day. The organization provided food to 122 families or a total of 439 individuals that day.