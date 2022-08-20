“Can we come for a free trial class?” is a question Ballet U often hears from interested families with young children, and most of the time the answer is “no.”
Typically the business offers a “risk-free new student guarantee” allowing refunds within a 30-day withdrawal period from a session of classes a youth is enrolled in.
This summer, however, the business is allowing students to join its smaller August classes to try a class for free.
“Your child will be invited to join a class during our ongoing August session,” the business states on its website. “This will give you and them an idea of what to expect in a class at Ballet U.”
Families should expect a brief studio tour before class, and time to ask questions.
For the trial class, parents can observe from the waiting area.
Advance sign-up is required and spots are limited.
To register, visit https://www.balletu.com/trial-classes.php.