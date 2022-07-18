Badger Prairie Needs Networks is seeking birthday party kits and is asking for the community’s help to make a child’s birthday brighter.
The Verona-based, Dane County-serving pantry needs area groups to purchase supplies and assemble birthday party kits for the children of families who visit the pantry.
Groups sign up to provide a one-month’s supply of 50 bags, each containing a few baking and party supplies such as cake mix, icing, candles, and more.
If interested, please contact Cathy Cram at ppfconsultingllc@gmail.com for more details.