An American Red Cross community blood drive will be held at St. James Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30.
The Red Cross is in need of additional donors and you can help. Community participation makes for a successful blood drive.
Make your appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Downloading the Red Cross app and setting up an account also lets you register for an appointment.
For this drive, enter through the preschool doors to the north of the usual entrance to the church at 427 S Main St.
The blood drive will be held in the activities room on the lower level.