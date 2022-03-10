On two days, Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 (Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America) will give shoppers at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St., a list of food and non-food items needed by Badger Prairie Needs Network.
The drive is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., both Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.
Shoppers at Miller’s are encouraged to donate items or make cash donations for the benefit of BPNN.
Items purchased are given to the Scouts who deliver them to BPNN, a Verona-based food pantry that serves all of Dane County. The goal this year is to collect 12,000 pounds of donations for BPNN. Last year the Scouts’ collected just over 10,000 pounds of donations.
“BPNN continues to see an increase in requests for assistance due to the pandemic,” Scouting for Food coordinator Jeff Jaschinski said. “A successful Scouting For Food event would help BPNN meet those requests. Scouting For Food is one of the many activities the scouts use to fulfill their community service requirements. The Scout slogan is “Do a Good Turn Daily”. We hope the Verona Community will fully support this Good Turn.”
For more information, contact Troop 349 and Pack 549 Scouting For Food Coordinator Jeff Jaschinski at 608-444-0438.