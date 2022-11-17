Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true.
The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC collects gifts appropriate for infants to age 18 such as board games, toys and books.
People can drop off gifts at any Dane County Walgreens, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County locations or BMO Harris Banks. Or, people can order gifts directly from the Amazon Wishlist and have it delivered to the BGCDC administrative office or give a financial contribution that will be used to purchase gifts.
For more information, visit bgcdc.org/holidayextravaganza.
Over 100 volunteers are needed to help sort and help distribute the gifts from Dec. 5-15. The link to the volunteer opportunities is also on the Holiday Extravaganza webpage.
The Holiday Extravaganza will take place Dec. 12-15 with activities including shopping sprees, Toys for Tots gift distribution, Club Members holiday meal and gifts, and a community holiday meal and gifts. The Holiday Extravaganza registration will open on Nov. 30.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, visit bgcdc.org.