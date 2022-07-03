Based on her father’s journey from the Philippines in 1916, in Maria Alvarez Stroud’s debut novel “Brave Crossing,” she shares highlights of his journey, as well as insights gathered through research and then lead a discussion hedged around several questions: ‘How welcoming is America to the immigrants who leave everything from their previous lives behind?’ and ‘how different is it today, from 100 years ago?’
The novel is a coming-of-age saga told through the eyes a young Spanish-Filipino who embarks on a journey thinking he is leaving behind war, rampant disease, unspeakable deaths, and family secrets only to find a country on the cusp of race riots, World War I, and a global pandemic.
A book discussion with author Stroud in attendance is set from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability at 2299 Spring Rose Road.
Stroud lives in Madison and her father, whom the book is about, was a physician who ended up in a small town in Wisconsin.
Everyone is welcome to attend this book discussion. For more information, contact programs@farleycenter.org