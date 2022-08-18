The Madison Reading Project has been collaborating with local breweries this summer to help get books into the hands of area kids who need them most.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, the nonprofit’s Big Red Reading Bus will be at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, to collect your new and like-new book donations.
Wisconsin Brewing Company will also donate a portion of its sales that evening to help support the Madison Reading Project.
The organization requests that prior to donating your books to review its donation guidelines. For more information, visit madisonreadingproject.com/brewsforbooks.