A meeting last month brought together two seemingly disparate groups of people – young Latino students with older white community members.
Ten members of Latino Nation, a student organization at Verona Area High School, gathered with members of the Verona Lions Club on April 21, to discuss partnering on future activities in the community.
Latino Nation has around 90 members in ninth through twelfth grade. The group’s advisor is Frank Rodriguez, who serves as the community engagement officer for the Verona Area School District.
The Lions became aware of the student group during the community egg hunt event that was held as a fundraiser for Latino Nation at Sugar Creek Elementary School in early April. The fundraiser was for the Latino Nation end-of-year field trip to Chicago, which will take 65 students to the National Museum of Mexican Art. They will also go out to eat at a Mexican restaurant, visit Millennium Park, and then afterwards head to Ten Pin Alley in Fitchburg for bowling.
This is the group’s first field trip since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rodriguez approached Verona Lions president Jim Fletcher about helping sponsor the field trip. The Lions made a $400 donation and invited the group to come to a meeting, to help develop a working relationship between the two organizations to collaborate on community service projects.
Like family
Rodriguez established the club eight years ago, which has since grown to 90 members. The after-school program provides academic tutoring sessions, and a space where students feel safe and like they belong, he said.
He built the community in part to remind students that not all Latinos come from Mexico, nor do they all speak Spanish. He wanted to bring together students of different backgrounds.
As both a history teacher and a parent/school liaison for the district, Rodriguez said he works with at-risk or high-risk youths.
“One of the best things I ever did was build that relationship with those kids, they are like my babies I treat them all like my kids,” he said. “It’s rewarding making these connections with students and families. They trust me, I am seen as a father figure and as someone who really believes in them, and I do. Latino Nation has changed me a lot, changed everything about me, it’s been great. It’s unbelievable how it just grows and grows.”
The Latino Nation program, like any extracurricular, relies heavily on fundraising. The April 9 egg hunt was the group’s biggest event ever, with over 1,000 attendees, which raised $3,000 towards their May 27 Chicago field trip.
The students also sold chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.
Unfortunately, despite the students’ hard work, they faced a setback following the egg hunt. A Wildcat backdrop display Rodriguez borrowed from the high school’s athletic department was vandalized.
While Rodriguez said he is still working things out with the school, he felt he should raise an additional $1,900 in case he is asked to cover the damages.
It was that incident that led Rodriguez to ask Fletcher and the Lions for a sponsorship for the field trip, which is what led to the two groups forming a partnership for future joint collaborations.
The first of those collaborations will be during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, June 5. The Latino Nation students will be helping hand out water bottles that have a diabetes awareness message on them. Diabetes awareness is one of the international Lions Clubs’ focuses.
Students will walk alongside Lions, giving away 600 bottles of water randomly to people along the parade route.
Rodriguez also went to the Verona Optimist Club, who for a $500 donation will receive help from Latino Nation students with breaking down the Optimist’s hamburger stand at Hometown Days.
“We’ll do anything, as long as I get this done,” Rodriguez said of his students volunteering. “That’s all I have to offer is manpower. Plus, kids need community service hours, so it’s a great deal and helps us out.”
Rodriguez refers to Fletcher as an “angel” for helping secure a Lions Club sponsorship for the trip.
Diversity and inclusivity
“Lions Club is international and in over 200 countries, with 1.4 million members,” Fletcher said. “And as the clubs in Latino countries are very strong, I hope these kids learn by working with us that regardless of where they may relocate, they can join a Lions Club in their communities. We are not just in Verona, you can go anywhere in the country and across the world and find Lions Clubs. Anyone interested in community service can join the Lions and be involved.”
Verona’s club belongs to a district comprised of seven counties in Southwest Wisconsin, Fletcher said, but is not very diverse.
“Inclusivity – we keep talking about it – but when you go to district meetings, there are a couple Black members from Beloit and Madison, but never any other ethnic group,” he said. “We’re hoping a connection between Latino Nation and the Verona Lions develops more diversity.”
Fletcher said that one of the club’s other focuses, providing free eye exams and eye glasses, opened his eyes to another way the club is not inclusive. While a predominant number of requests for the vision screenings were coming from Hispanic students, until a few years ago, the request form was only in English. That changed when Fletcher’s wife, who was a teacher at Sugar Creek Elementary, worked with some Latino staff members in the school’s office to translate the form into Spanish.
Community outreach
The Latino Nation organization exists, in part, to help educate non-Hispanic students and staff that not every Latino culture or ethnicity eats tacos and burritos or celebrates Cinco de Mayo, Rodriguez said. The group provides professional development, plans school events and presentations, hosts a cultural appreciation week, and participates in the high school’s annual Multicultural Showcase.
Even before the recent volunteer service exchanges with the Lions and Optimist clubs, the students have gotten involved in the community in other ways. Most recently, apart from the egg hunt, they participated in a reading and literacy pizza party in Madison, where they mingled with and tutored kids.
“It’s impressive and it’s amazing how they forget that they are high school students and can become kids themselves are into it, it’s nice to see,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what these kids do -- they give back. They understand it’s important to give back, and that the value is not monetary, they understand that it’s so important for little kids to see bigger kids as role models.”
As for future joint projects between the Lions and Latino Nation, after the Hometown Days parade – the groups will consider working together at Fall Fest, or bringing back an event that brought a miniature lawn-mower powered “train” to Verona years ago, but which was put on hiatus when the Lions members grew too old to lift the hundreds of kids in and out of the train cars.
The Lions would also like to host a diabetes awareness walk or 5K, potentially at the high school. The students could also help with litter cleanup along the Military Ridge bike trail, since part of it winds past the high school, Fletcher said.
“I think it’s exciting to be able to expand our goals as far as the service projects we can do,” Fletcher said. “We’re limited by the number of people we have in the club, so working with Latino Nation will give us opportunities to do some community projects that we couldn’t do before. And just being involved in another cultural group is opening people’s eyes.”
“It’s a win-win for the kids and the community,” Rodriguez added.