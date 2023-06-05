June is here, summer is finally around the corner, and once again, Verona celebrated its status as “Hometown U.S.A.” under idyllic late-spring skies during the annual Hometown Days weekend festival.
The celebration has been going on now for more than a half-century, growing into a regional weekend destination, with something for everyone, from carnival rides and a variety of food to live music, games and children’s entertainment at the Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln Street.
In an email to the Press on Monday, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Le Jordan said this was the most successful Hometown Days since she’s been here - thanks to some teamwork from the community, and Mother Nature.
“The weather plays a huge role in attendance and we had great weather the entire weekend,” she wrote. “Our volunteers and the local civic and school sports organizations we work with were fantastic. We could not do this without their help. And, we could not do it without the local businesses sponsoring the event too. So a huge shout-out to all of them and my team at the chamber who went above and beyond the week leading up to it.”