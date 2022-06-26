Whether it's teaching each step of completing a Half Jack (begin by standing with your feet together and your arms at your side... bend your knees and jump...) or challenging you to be mindful (five things you can see... three things you can hear...) fitness of both the mind and body are set to be encouraged through a new trail system at Core Knowledge Charter School.
On Wednesday, June 8, a group of students, parents and staff completed the installation of a ‘Wellness Path’ thanks to a $1,500 grant that was received from a Verona nonprofit.
Verona-based Tri 4 Schools is a nonprofit organization that facilitates multisport events and programs to “empower kids, schools, and communities to be healthy and happy,” according to its website.
Tri 4 Schools donates thousands of dollars annually to area schools to help support initiatives such as mindfulness programs or new equipment for physical education classes, with a goal of improving the health and wellness of kids.
Every year, Tri 4 Schools donates proceeds from its events and programming to Dane County schools and as of last year, had donated approximately $375,000 to over 200 schools through both direct donations and fulfilling grant requests.
The latest school to benefit was Core Knowledge Charter School, which last year applied for a Tri 4 Schools Wellness Grant. Tri 4 Wellness Grants are intended to support school or community-based initiatives that promote the physical or mental wellbeing of children ages 3-14 in Dane County elementary and middle schools.
Last autumn, Tri 4 Schools accepted applications for grant requests between $500 to $2,000 to support school-based wellness initiatives or after-school programs.
Core Knowledge Charter School, a public charter school that serves students in the Verona Area School District from grades kindergarten through eighth grade, applied for the Tri 4 Schools grant to create physical fitness and mindfulness activities along a wooded path on its campus. The school applied for $2,000 and was granted $1,500.
At Core Knowledge Charter School, there is a path in a wooded area on the west side of the building, located on Verona Area School District property.
The school was awarded a $1,500 grant to create physical fitness and mindfulness activities along the wooded path behind the school building.
Signs are located throughout the path and provide directions on how to complete various physical fitness and mindfulness activities.
Over the final few weeks of the school year, Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School students in the eighth grade 3D Design and Build class worked with their teacher John Bremmer to install the wooden posts and affix the signs to the posts for the Wellness Path.
In the grant request, Core Knowledge administrators requested funds for eight signs for the path as well as fitness equipment such as a balance beam, push-up station, and a back extension.
The signs are located throughout the path and provide directions on how to complete the various physical fitness and mindfulness activities.
Core Knowledge Charter School has an enrollment of 260 students at the elementary level and 165 students at the middle school level.
The location of the path is intended to also allow for other area school sites to also use the path including Verona Area International School, New Century Charter School, Sugar Creek Elementary School, as well as Badger Ridge Middle School, which is located in the same building as Core Knowledge Charter School.
“This plan will allow students, families, educators, and community members to further enjoy walking the wooded path that is already established,” the grant request stated. “Because of the location of the path, educators would not need to plan ahead to use it and could make impromptu visits. We believe that the path will allow our students, families, educators, and community members the ability to physically move their body during the walk, as well as complete additional physical and mindfulness activities for leisure or to assist with physical and/or emotional regulation. Our school district staff and students are overcoming many challenges as a result of the global pandemic, COVID-19. Having access to the path with healthy activities to complete is providing an alternate environment as our schools have changed how they operate during the current pandemic.”
Core Knowledge Charter School may look into adding additional physical fitness activities in the future. The school’s Parent Round Table group, a fundraising organization, will be considering future fundraising activities and the need for additional activities for the wooded path.
“Core Knowledge Charter School looks forward to improving our wooded path in the Verona Area School District and providing students, families, educators, and community members with options for fostering physical, social, and emotional health,” the grant application stated. “It should be noted that there are no other fitness circuit parks or wellness paths in the City of Verona that the applicants are aware of. Per the City of Verona website parks information, there is no mention of a park with fitness equipment.”
The wooded path is open to the public and located centrally within the City of Verona, which will allow community members to have access to the path, with the exception being during school hours per City of Verona ordinance.
Community members can walk to the path from their residence as well as utilize the parking lot next to school district tennis courts for easier access.
The trailhead is located near door 14 of Badger Ridge Middle School/Core Knowledge Charter School. To access the trail, community members should park at the tennis courts.