Get ready for Chinese New Year with Verona Area International School (VAIS) through a virtual story time on the Verona Public Library’s Facebook page from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 29.
K-1 teacher Lumei Huang and VAIS students will be your guides as participants read, sing, practice several Mandarin Chinese phrases, and learn about Chinese culture.
Don't forget to pick up a Year of the Tiger craft starting on January 22 in the children's area at the public library, 500 Silent St., and enjoy an “amazing” Chinese New Year art exhibit and selfie station.
VAIS is a K-5 tuition-free public Mandarin Chinese immersion school located in the Verona Area School District.
Tune in at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary