The City of Verona is going through a market update revaluation and there will be some significant changes to property values based on this update, City Administrator Adam Sayre told the Press.
On Monday, May 10, a memo was provided to the Board of Review with information regarding the anticipated changes in assessed value for different types of properties, as a result of this year’s Market Update Revaluation Program.
“Since the City’s last revaluation in 2020, the real estate market has changed significantly,” the memo states. “Some types of property have experienced tremendous increases in value, while other types of property have experienced slow or stagnant change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The assessor’s goal this year is to bring assessed values to 100 percent market value as of January 1, 2022. This will result in fair and uniform property taxation based on the current value of properties within the City.”
The memo included a summary of the anticipated increases in assessment for this year, but advised that the information is an estimate only as it is still too early in the process to provide concrete numbers.
Also, the figures provided did not include new construction.
For residential property, the city is anticipating a 15 percent to 16 percent net increase.
Included in the residential property category are smaller, older single-family homes that could see a 25 percent to 30 percent increase, condominiums at a 15 percent to 20 percent increase, and newer subdivisions at a 12 percent to 14 percent increase.
The city is anticipating a 4.2 percent net increase on commercial property.
That increase would include Epic Systems at approximately a 2.5 percent increase, and non-Epic commercial property at approximately a 9 percent increase.
The City of Verona is anticipating an overall increase of 9.5 percent to 10 percent for all property.
“It is important to understand that the assessor must follow the market conditions when establishing new assessed values during a revaluation year,” the memo states. “This year’s revaluation will result in a shifting of the City’s tax burden away from commercial property and towards single family home owners. While this result may be unpopular, it is the effect of the actual changes in the real estate market and the way Wisconsin’s property tax system is designed.”
Drastic changes
Every two years, the City Assessor look at property sales data in the city.
This year, single-family houses saw “drastic changes,” Sayre told the Press.
“The big takeaway is that the residential side is increasing at a faster rate than non-residential,” he said. “Epic accounts for one third of our tax base, they are a huge chunk of it. But Epic is only going up 2.5 percent, and with Epic having such a large proportion of taxes, that tax burden shifts to the residential side. People will see a tax increase due to the tax shift.”
Part of the low percentage increase for Epic is that with people working from home, there is vacant office space in the Madison area, which has led to a weak or soft office market component in property sales data.
“Some people will be surprised, especially people who own older homes, but this is based on market data,” Sayre said. “Older single-family home values are going up faster than newer single-family homes. The market is still rebounding from COVID-19.”
Property value increases are a “double-edged sword” of building a community where people want to live, he said. While people who want to stay in Verona will feel the pinch of increased property taxes, those who are preparing to move will reap the benefits of property values being up 25 to 30 percent from a few years ago.
Sayre cautions that while the Verona Area School District is considering dropping its mill rate, that may not equal a reduction in property taxes, as the school only accounts for a portion of tax bills.
A resident’s tax bill has many components that go into it, he said. Those include supporting Verona Area School District, Dane County, Madison Area Technical College, the lottery credit, and more.
Playing catch-up
The last full market revaluation update was completed in 2020, which involved the city assessor walking through a bunch of houses, Sayre said. At the time, it was the first major update since 2013.
The plan now is to do a market update every two years, Sayre said, as the City “got out of whack with assessment data, got skewed from where the State was going.”
The market value update this year is just based on property sales data, whereas the one in 2020 was a full reassessment. The goal now is that the city is back on track, to keep it on track, Sayre said.
“We will do these market updates to avoid big spikes,” Sayre said. “Since we hadn’t done one in seven years, we had a big spike. We’re trying to smooth it out. Our goal in the long term is to stay on top of it with market conditions.”
These two-year updates will be a new thing the city hasn’t done before, Sayre said, rather than waiting for the full reassessments.
“The goal is to keep it fair and consistent as best we can, instead of these large spikes,” Lamers said. “We’re trying to make it fair across the city and that people are paying their fair share. From the condo market to single family houses, keep it fair and even.”
If that value falls below 85 percent, the city will have a few years to do a full assessment again to get the value back up, Lamers stated.
“We were in the danger zone before this last assessment, we don’t want to do that again,” Lamers said.
Sayre and Lamers said the anticipated tax increases don’t account for new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) projects that are set to come online this year.
“We’re planning for the worst, hoping for the best,” Sayre said.
Property owners can expect to receive the Notices of Changed Assessment in the mail starting in July. The assessor’s office will also do some marketing prior to the Open Book and final Board of Review meetings to inform people.
If citizens have concerns, they should contact City Assessor Dean Peters, Sayre said. Property owners can go through a Board of Review appeal process, which will be held at some point in August.