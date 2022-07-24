During the July 11 City of Verona Common Council meeting, City Engineer Carla Fischer provided updates on some of the city’s major construction projects – some of which might be causing residents longer commutes and requiring detours – among other projects of interest.
The complete engineer’s report can be found online at ci.verona.wi.us/AgendaCenter in the July 11 Common Council agenda and packet.
County Trunk Highway M / County Trunk Highway PB intersection expansion:
Stage 3 was completed July 13. Stage 3 consisted of widening and adding turn lanes to County Trunk Highway M with new base course, asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, signals, pavement markings, and signs.
Work will now move to Stages 4 and 5, which consist of lengthening the northbound and southbound County Trunk Highway PB left turn lanes to County Trunk Highway M.
For traffic control during this project, temporary signals are in place and operational at the County Trunk Highway M/County Trunk Highway PB intersection and will be
used until the new signals are installed and operational around mid‐July.
For stages 4 and 5, the new traffic patterns will be as follows:
- All current closures and lane restriction along County Trunk Highway M and detours will be removed.
- The inside lane of northbound and southbound County Trunk Highway PB from the eastbound 18/151 and County Trunk Highway PB ramps to just south of American Way and County Trunk Highway PB will be closed.
- Smaller left turn lanes to County Trunk Highway PB will be open
Highways 18/151 Auxiliary Lane:
Construction continues; traffic is now using the new Epic Lane exit location. The work is intended to be completed by the end of August.
More information is included on the project website, projects.511wi.gov/us18151‐verona.
Northern Lights Road four‐lanes project:
Work continues. Work includes adding a southbound lane from Staff Parking Lot A to Epic Lane and adding a northbound lane from Breckenridge Road to Staff Parking Lot C.
There will be multiple weekends that Northern Lights will be closed to allow the contractor to work efficiently during non‐peak traffic conditions. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of August.
East Technology Park streets:
This work involves installing the underground utilities and roads for the addition to the Tech Park. Work is anticipated to begin in late summer after plans are finalized and approved, permits issued, and pipe materials secured
WIS 69 (County D to Valley Road):
This Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will improve WIS 69 between Belleville and Verona. The project is divided into two sections over two construction years. In 2022, WIS 69 will be reconstructed between Paoli and Verona. In 2023, construction will occur on WIS 69 between Belleville and Paoli.
More information is included on the project website, projects.511wi.gov/wis69.
Eastside Interceptor:
The project has been completed. Some additional seeding just south of County Trunk Highway M and near the Badger Prairie Community Garden is currently being completed. Most of the punch list items (work near the end of a construction project that does not conform to contract specifications) have been completed with the remainder to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility:
The project is substantially complete. Project closeout hinges on verification of quantities. Staff is awaiting a response from the contractor.
Sugar Creek Elementary public improvements:
Paving is complete. Remaining work includes sidewalk placement throughout the project and retaining wall installation along Industrial Drive. Anticipated project completion is the end of July.
2022 pavement surface treatment project:
The City of Verona surface-treats several streets annually using a couple of different techniques. Crack filling is a method to seal major cracks in the asphalt surface, and chip sealing uses an asphalt emulsion with an aggregate topcoat. These seal treatments aim to enhance the life of the pavement surface.
The following streets were scheduled for granite chip seal in 2022: Ashburn Way, Canterbury Pass, Chads Xing (Canterbury Pass to Westminster Way), East Chapel Royal Drive (Locust Drive to Siena Drive), Hidden Valley Road, Locust Drive (Locust bridge to Termini), Pinehurst Court, Salisbury Lane, Scenic Ridge Drive (Locust Drive to Termini), Sophia Drive, Steeple Point Way, East Whispering Pines Way (Locust Drive to Westminster Way), West Whispering Pines Way (Locust Drive to Termini), Whittman Way, Willow Run (West Chapel Royal Drive to West Whispering Pines Way), Winchester Court, and Winchester Pass.
All areas have the surface treatment applied. City staff has conducted multiple passes of street sweeping of the loose gravel. There were multiple areas from overspray and/or that were rained on and some of the sealant had stained the curb and gutter, the contractor is continuing to clean these areas. Once curb clean up is completed, pavement markings will be placed by the contractor at set locations.
2022 asphaltic street rehabilitation project:
The City of Verona annually chooses to rehabilitate a portion of its streets. The procedures include the replacement of deficient curb/gutter, sidewalk, and asphalt surfaces. The decision of which streets to do is made by using an age/condition formula.
The 2022 asphaltic street rehabilitation project consisted of Harmony Drive, Todd Street (from West Verona Ave. to Mark Drive), Military Ridge Drive (from Old PB to Glacier Ridge Trail), and the walking path from Hemlock Drive to North Main Street.
The contractor has completed all of their work. City staff is now completing all of the landscaping.